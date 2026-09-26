Is Kewan Lacy Playing Today vs. Florida? What Happened to Ole Miss RB?

Ole Miss left the door cracked for running back Kewan Lacy to potentially play today against Florida. Yet, Ole Miss revealed the final injury report, and Lacy has officially been ruled out against Florida.

Lacy left the game against LSU with a left shoulder injury and did not return. With Lacy sidelined, Ole Miss is expected to lean on a pair of running backs in JT Lindsey and Makhi Frazier, per ESPN.

Heading into the Ole Miss-Florida game, Lacy was trending in the wrong direction. Lacy was moved from questionable to doubtful before officially being ruled out against the Gators.

“(Lacy) got an MRI (Sunday) morning. It wasn’t nearly as bad as we thought it was,” Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding said of Lacy, per Sports Illustrated.

“He’s going through the rehab process right now, and we’ll monitor the reps throughout the week. He’ll be a game-time decision.”

Kewan Lacy Injury News: Ole Miss RB Has an Extra Week Before Rebels’ Next Game vs. Vanderbilt on October 10

The good news is that Lacy’s X-rays did not reveal a major injury. Lacy will get an extra week of rest before potentially attempting to play against Vanderbilt on October 10.

“Star running back Kewan Lacy has been listed as questionable on the injury report all week after exiting the LSU win with a left shoulder injury,” On3’s Pete Nakos wrote in a September 26, story titled, “College Football Injury Report: Latest Week 4 updates at Texas, Ole Miss, Florida & more.”

“X-rays and MRIs have come back negative, but sources said entering the week there was real skepticism he would play at Florida on Saturday. Pete Golding announced he will be a game-time decision.”

College Football News: Ole Miss Star Kewan Lacy Projected as Highest-Paid RB

Lacy has been a major part of Ole Miss’ success under former coach Lane Kiffin and now with Golding. The star’s absence means there is added pressure on Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss against Florida’s defense.

Heading into the Ole Miss-Florida game, Nakos projected Lacy as the highest-paid running back in college football. Lacy is getting paid $2 million in NIL money, per Nakos.

“Kewan Lacy opted to return to Oxford for a second season rather than enter the transfer portal and potentially follow running backs coach Kevin Smith and head coach Lane Kiffin to LSU,” Nakos detailed in a September 22, story titled, “Tracking college football’s highest-paid running backs in 2026.”

“College football’s third-leading rusher last year, Lacy signed one of the most lucrative deals to date for a running back in the sport,” Nakos added.

“Sources said he’s set to make $2 million this season. That’s well above the average price for a running back in college football, but it reflects his breakout 2025 season and Ole Miss paying a premium to retain him during a coaching change.”