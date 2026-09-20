Lane Kiffin’s ‘Handshake’ With Pete Golding Turns Heads After LSU Loss vs. Ole Miss

There are few things in college football that are more of a tradition than the two coaches shaking hands at the end of the game. Yet, ESPN is facing backlash after missing the postgame interaction between Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding during the television broadcast after Ole Miss upset LSU.

“In the most anticipated matchup between coaches in decades, ESPN completely missed the postgame handshake,” one fan noted on X. “In terms of production, there is no organization more incompetent.

“The climax of this whole broadcast was the Lane Kiffin / Pete Golding handshake after an Ole Miss win. Inexcusable to miss that and not even address it.”

Following the game, the camera briefly followed Kiffin as the LSU coach was flanked by security. Kiffin was shown interacting with a couple of Ole Miss players while walking off the field.

ESPN quickly cut to postgame interviews with Golding and Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss missing any potential interaction between the two coaches.

Here’s a look at Kiffin walking off the field, but it is unclear if the LSU coach shook hands with Golding.



LSU HC Lane Kiffin on Ole Miss’ Pete Golding: ‘I Think People Would Be Surprised How the Staffs Get Along’

It remains to be seen if Golding and Kiffin shook hands after the game. We do know that the two coaches interacted before the game.

Kiffin and Golding jokingly wrestled on the field before sharing a hug. Both coaches attempted to downplay any perceived animosity prior to the matchup.

“I think people would be surprised how the staffs get along,” Kiffin noted prior to the game, per Yahoo Sports.

“They’d be really surprised that we were on the phone for 25 minutes with Pete Golding last night, Charlie [Weis Jr.] and I. So, that’ll really get some people really confused.”

Here’s a look at the pregame exchange between Kiffin and Golding.



ESPN Under Fire After Missing Postgame Handshake Between Lane Kiffin & Pete Golding After LSU-Ole Miss Game

Fans continued to express their frustration over ESPN missing the postgame handshake between the two coaches.

“Everyone alive and breathing wanted to see the Lane Kiffin / Pete Golding handshake, (Kirk) Herbstreit even teased it like here we go!” VSIN’s John Lund noted on X.

“And ABC (expletive) missed it.”

“Yes, lets look at a sky view shot of the stadium instead of the Lane Kiffin/Pete Golding handshake,” remarked another.

“One of the biggest sports blunders in sports history,” said one fan. “No handshake. No reaction. Nothing. Horrible!!!”

“Awful job by espn covering Lane Kiffin handshakes (or lack thereof),” Novig’s Brett Hoffman pointed out.

LSU Has Just an 8% Chance of Winning the SEC After Losing vs. Ole Miss

Things do not get any easier for LSU. The Tigers faces Texas A&M in Week 4 after the Aggies were upset by Kentucky.

Following the loss to Ole Miss, LSU has just an 8% chance to win the SEC, per Pro Football Network.

“LSU drops to a 32-24 defeat in The Lane Kiffin Bowl, as Ole Miss gets a statement win behind Trinidad Chambliss,” Pro Football Network detailed in a September 19, message on X.

“The Tigers now only have an 8.0% chance of winning the SEC, per PFN’s College Football Playoff Meter 📊.”