Ole Miss Week 3 LSU Win Spells Doom for Arch Manning in 2027 NFL Draft

Lane Kiffin might have jokingly called LSU’s visit an Ole Miss ‘Super Bowl,’ but that statement win just handed NFL scouts their clear-cut QB1 for the 2027 draft.

At least, the national media is starting to buy in. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless didn’t blink when the spotlight shifted to the surging battle between Trinidad Chambliss and Arch Manning.

“I’m going Trinidad Chambliss as my first overall pick,” Skip Bayless said on ESPN’s First Take.

Skip Bayless Sees Trinidad Chambliss Going as QB1 in 2027 NFL Draft

There is always going to be an argument for Manning to go before Chambliss. The Texas Longhorns are No. 1 on the board. Manning has the height. Manning has the name and more.

But for Bayless, Chambliss’ 363 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a rushing touchdown vs. LSU, plus all of his performances from the previous season were enough to take the gamble on him.

“Arch will go first overall just because he’s a Manning in the blue-blood flows through his veins and somebody will say he will become Archie, or he’ll become his uncles,” Bayless said. “But Trinidad Chambliss, the kid from nowhere, unrecruited out of high school, went to Ferris State for a year. My god, I’ve watched him against LSU and OU and Florida and twice against Georgia. He is more poised, more accurate, and has a better clutch gene than Arch has displayed.”

His co-host, Stepehen A. Smith, was completely on board about Chambliss being the undeniable No. 1 overall, as well as QB1 pick.

“I’m a Trinidad Chambliss fan, and I wanna state for the record, I think that NFL teams would be fools to let that brother out of the first round,” A. Smith said. “I guess he is about 4 to 5 inches shorter than Arch Manning, but this brother’s got a rifle for an arm; he’s got a thick NFL-type body. He could run with a football, and he can really, really throw it. And he’s a flat-out winner. Trinidad Chambliss is the real deal.”

Chambliss has Just About Exlipsed Arch Manning on Stat Sheet too

Chambliss is completing nearly 70% of his passes and just dropped a masterclass against LSU (363 yards, 3 TDs). Manning’s stats have been way quieter, hovering around a 61% completion rate with a lot less pop.

Even Chambliss’ yardage (924 passing, 7 TDs) gives him the slight edge over Manning’s (664 yards, 7TDs).

But scouts generally look at what’s beyond the stat sheet.

When SEC pass rushers are breathing down his neck, Chambliss gets the ball out fast and makes plays. And Manning, at times, still looks stuck or hesitant when his first read gets blown up, as he was vs. Ohio State in Week 3.

Plus, the Ole Miss QB can actually hurt with his legs when plays break down. He keeps his eyes up and improvises, whereas Manning plays way more like a traditional pocket statue.

“Trinidad Chambliss is a truth and a half. He’s the real deal.”