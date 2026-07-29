Ole Miss Filing Lawsuit Against Two Former Rebels Players Who Transferred To LSU

In the latest lawsuit about NIL and players leaving, Ole Miss University has filed a suit against two former players who followed Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge this off season.

The suit, which was filed Tuesday in Mississippi Circuit Court in Lafayette County alleges that Princewill Umanmielen and Devin Harper broke their agreements with the school by following Kiffin to Baton Rouge. The school is claiming that there was a termination clause in their revenue sharing contracts which requires both players to pay termination fees if they want to walk away from the deals.

According to the lawsuit, Umanmielen and Harper signed the agreements in January. Included in the document was a stipulation that the players would pay the termination fee if they left the university within 90 days of the date of execution of the contract. Per the lawsuit, which comes to $550,000 for Umanmielen and $400,000 for Harper.

In recent discussions with local media, Ole Miss has hinted that this action may have to be taken if either the players involved or LSU did not do things right and pay the fees which were binding to the players.

In a discussion with the Clarion Ledger of Mississippi, Athletic Director Keith Carter stated, “Having signed a brand-new rev share contract basically a week or two before wanting to leave, those are the kind (of situations) that put you in a bind, especially there in the portal cycle,” he continued, “Those two we’re going to continue to figure out how to collect. We feel like based on the contract we deserve to collect.”

According to 247 sports transfer timelines, OL Harper entered the portal on January 12, 2026, and signed with LSU on January 16,2026,6 while DE Umanmielen, entered on January 15, 2026, and signed with the Tigers a week later.

Kiffin used his leverage to the fullest in signing a seven-year, $91 million contract with the Tigers and Umanmielen, who had 44 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 9 sacks after transferring into Ole Miss from Nebraska decided to follow. He also had 13 QB hurries and 1 INT.

Harper was not heralded, coming into the 2025 class as a four-star recruit and played in six games during his true freshman season before deciding to transfer.

It will be interesting to see how far Ole Miss decides to take this. Duke had a comparable situation with Derrian Mensa this off season and worked out a settlement. Now that these types of situations are going to come up more often, the contracts are going to be more scrutinized before signing and before entering the transfer portal.