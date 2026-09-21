Ole Miss Makes Big Trinidad Chambliss Announcement After LSU Win

The anticipation heading into Saturday night was palpable in Oxford, Mississippi, as No. 7 LSU, led by new head coach Lane Kiffin, took on the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss got out to a dominant start. They took a 24-7 lead into the halftime break, looking like they were going to run away with the game for a large portion of it.

However, LSU battled back and scored 17 unanswered points to tie the game at 24 apiece in the fourth quarter.

After that, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss did what he does best and made plays to lead his team down the field to score a touchdown, which he ran in himself, and then ultimately converted a two-point conversion to take a 32-24 lead.

That ended up being the final score of the game after the Rebels got a fourth-and-goal stop in the final seconds of the matchup.

Ole Miss Makes Chambliss Announcement

On Monday, the Ole Miss social media team and the SEC announced some big news on Chambliss.

He was officially named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.

“SEC Offensive Player of the Week,” Ole Miss posted with a graphic.

SEC Offensive Player of the Week 📈 @TrinidadChambl1 pic.twitter.com/Q9yqqxb8Xq — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) September 21, 2026

Chambliss ended up completing 33-of-48 passes for 363 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the game while also rushing for a touchdown.

Hauling in seven receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown was Chambliss’ top target, wide receiver Traylon Ray.

Looking at Ole Miss

The Rebels have jumped into the top five and now rank No. 4 in the country. Yet, they have another another massive SEC showdown this week.

They’ll travel to The Swamp to take on the No. 21 Florida Gators, that just earned an impressive road victory over the Auburn Tigers in Week 3.