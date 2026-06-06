Ole Miss’ Pete Golding Fires Back at Lane Kiffin Over Stadium Dig

The Ole Miss-LSU Rivalry is already touted as the meanest of all in the 2026 season, and the ongoing rift between Pete Golding and Lane Kiffin is just resetting the ceiling every day.

The LSU Tigers head coach has been going off about his time at Ole Miss, and his statement included a few veiled digs at his previous school, some of which even erupted into massive controversies.

However, after several of those direct and even more of the indirect jabs, Golding finally decided to call out Kiffin.

“I still get probably 10 texts a day from Lane, a lot of the same screenshots everybody else does and everything else,” Golding told On3. “When it first occurred, his leaving LSU, there wasn’t any bad blood. Then some things occurred throughout the process and we didn’t talk for a little bit.”

Pete Golding Extends Formal Challenge to Lane Kiffin

That statement was a rebuttal to Kiffin’s statemnent, which he chose to avoid up until now. But, now that he was publically holding his predecessor accountable, Golding also issued a challenge to Kiffin over a certain dig he made about the Vaught-Hemingway and it’s home crowd.

“Going to be a madhouse, an absolute madhouse, and this whole place is ready … been ready,” Golding told On3, amping up the electric anticipation for the Magnolia Bowl. Interestingly, the words were also a direct answer to Kiffin’s sly remark on the Vaught-Hemingway from his viral interview with Vanity Fair.

NEW: Ole Miss' Pete Golding to @Clowfb on Lane Kiffin and LSU returning to Oxford on September 19: “Going to be a madhouse, an absolute madhouse, and this whole place is ready … been ready.”https://t.co/HbomrKlTft https://t.co/5t4nFw9wF7 pic.twitter.com/N1CIqujIdd — On3 (@On3) June 4, 2026

“Once you make those expectations, they forget the stadium was half empty when we got there,” Kiffin said of Ole Miss when talking about his exit.

Kiffin coached the Rebels for about six season before ditching them right in the middle of their historic College Football Playoff run to take on the head coaching role at LSU.

“Once you involve money, everything changes,” Kiffin added.

Now, the entire Ole Miss crowd is betting house money on Golding pulling off a massive upset when Kiffin steps his foot back in Oxford.

Ole Miss vs. LSU: Sep. 19 Magnolia Bowl Showdown

The Magnolia Bowl Rivalry is building a massive head of steam every single day. The historic yearly game was already a pressure cooker each year, but Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for LSU has morphed it into an absolute threate for entire league.

The stakes would have been a bit lower if Golding and his squad were heading to Baton Rouge.

However it’s Lane Liffin, who was bombarded with obscenities when boarding his flight to Lousiana from Oxford, who’s coming back to the very stadium that considers him their ultimate villain.

Historically speaking, the Tigers lead the all-time series 64-43-4, having a significant edge over Ole Miss.

During his time as the Rebels head coach, Kiffin went 3-3 against LSU, winning the latest 2025 Magnolia Bowl for Ole Miss.

Every Ole Miss fan will br rooting for Golding to continue the streak, and bring down Kiffin at home. Looking at the solid roster Golding has with 2026’s top returning QB Trinidad Chambliss and other formidable returning players lke Kewan Lacy, Golding’s squad looks like a massive competition for Kiffin’s squad.

Set to kickoff at Saturday, September 19, 2026, SEC is yet to announce the kickoff time and broadcasting channel for the Magnolia Bowl.