Pete Golding Outlines How NCAA Eligibility Rules Changes Ole Miss’ Plans

College football’s traditional developmental timeline just went out the window. The NCAA’s radical new five-for-five eligibility rule officially kicks out the redshirt safety net, forcing every program to completely overhaul how they groom young talent for the field.

While the entire league is busy picking sides, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding made his take on the new eligibility rules clear as day.

“I think it does help the players,” Golding said July 9 per The Clarion Ledger before speaking to fans as part of the Rebel Road Trip at the Grammy Museum. “You aren’t picking and choosing when it’s game five and all those type of things. And it makes our job a little easier based on the injury component and all that.”

No redshirt seasons means the players now get only five years, no hardship waivers in between, except in rare cases. It’s essentially like a clock that starts ticking over their heads once they enroll in the program, or the year following their 19th birthday, whichever comes first.

Pete Golding’s QB Trinidad Chambliss Off the Chopping Block

The new age-based model completely eliminates the headache for all head coaches, like Golding. Now, he has the ultimate flexibility to resource his young talent at any point in the season without worrying about burning their eligibility clocks, giving Ole Miss a massive tactical advantage late in the year.

One massive benefit that Golding’s squad received from the update was that the change would only be applied to the athletes who are yet to complete their fourth season of college eligibility.

Current players can choose to be governed under the new set of rules or the old set. So Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is not impacted.

Chambliss is recently coming off his lengthy legal fight with the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility, since he medically redshirted during his time as a DII quarterback.

Dodging another eligibility headache gives Chambliss the chance to lock back into the training center and make up for the development reps he sacrificed in court.

Pete Golding Can Also Bring Veteran Players Back for 2027

Previously, if a freshman played in a fifth game, they burned their entire year of eligibility. Under the new rule, there are no limits. They get five full years to play as much as they want.

The switch also changes how programs deal with their veteran players. Players who were going into their senior season but did not redshirt are now afforded an extra season of eligibility.

Golding is looking at a massive roster win with that. Keeping cornerstone playmakers like linebacker Suntarine Perkins and running back Kewan Lacy in the fold for 2027 doesn’t just stabilize his roster; it completely changes the math for the entire team.

It takes the pressure off everyone, ensuring they stay on top of their schedule while giving the younger faces the luxury to develop their skills without the pressure to take on the opponents on gamedays.

“I think the December and January conversations are real now based on where am I going to go in the draft, versus what’s it going to look like when I come back,” Golding said.

“I think we’ll be able to retain some players that normally you would have lost based on eligibility to come back and increase the value of their first contract.”