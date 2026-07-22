Pete Golding Sends Clear Message on His Relationship With Lane Kiffin

Pete Golding joined Lane Kiffin’s staff as Ole Miss’ defensive coordinator in 2023, and now Golding is set to enter his first full season as the Rebels’ head coach following Kiffin’s departure.

Kiffin made the controversial decision to accept the LSU head coaching vacancy at the end of the Ole Miss regular season, despite the Rebels making the College Football Playoff.

Golding replaced him shortly after, earned the head coaching job, and ultimately led Ole Miss to the semifinals.

Golding Speaks on Kiffin

During SEC Media Days, Golding was asked about his current relationship with Kiffin, as he was one of the few coaches on staff who did not follow him to LSU. It appears the two are doing just fine.

“Lane and I are good,” Golding said. “I didn’t know Coach Kiffin prior to taking the Ole Miss job. I think everybody just assumes Alabama, Alabama. But I wasn’t at Alabama when Coach Kiffin was. So I didn’t come to Ole Miss because of Coach Kiffin. I came to Ole Miss to be at Ole Miss to raise three kids.

“So our relationship really grew in those three and a half years. And he did a lot for me, and I was really appreciative of how he treated me and my family… I have no ill will toward Coach Kiffin. He texts me on a regular basis, and there’s certain things we’ll talk about and certain things we won’t talk about.”

“Lane and I are good … I have no ill will towards coach Kiffin.” Pete Golding on his relationship with Lane Kiffin 👀 pic.twitter.com/DE3yl895Py — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 22, 2026

Kiffin’s Return to Oxford

While Kiffin helped turn Ole Miss back into a competitive SEC program, his decision to leave for LSU did not sit well with many in Oxford, and he’s set to return early in the 2026 season.

LSU will travel to Vaught–Hemingway Stadium to face Ole Miss on Sept. 19 in a Week 3 matchup that will mark the first SEC game of the season for both teams.