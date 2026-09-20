Pete Golding Takes Shot at Lane Kiffin After Ole Miss’ Win Over LSU

Hotty Toddy emerged victorious on Saturday night in a raucous atmosphere as the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels edged out the No. 7 LSU Tigers 32-24.

It marked LSU head coach Lane Kiffin’s first game back in Oxford after he left the program following six seasons right before last year’s College Football Playoff to take the LSU job.

Ole Miss fans didn’t take the move lightly whatsoever, and they certainly let Kiffin hear it before, during, and after the contest as he had to be escorted back to the locker room.

Pete Golding Takes Subtle Shot at Kiffin

The respect between Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding and Kiffin was clear. However, Golding took what many fans saw as a slight dig at his former colleague during his postgame interview.

Golding made sure to name-drop Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce and Athletic Director Keith Carter, who promoted him to head coach immediately after Kiffin’s messy exit.

“I think Glenn Boyce and Keith Carter might have a beer tonight, I know that,” Golding said.

Check it out:

PETE GOLDING JUST CALLED OUT LANE KIFFIN IN HIS POST GAME INTERVIEW: “I think Glenn Boyce and Keith Carter might have a beer tonight.” Golding taking a shot at Kiffin after the game. 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/AxIDCjFx7B — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 20, 2026

Storylines From Ole Miss’ Win

The Rebels took a 24-7 lead into halftime after getting off to a dominant start. However, the Tigers rallied in the second half, scoring 17 unanswered points to tie the game at 24 apiece in the fourth quarter.

Despite all of that, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss remained the best player on the field, leading the team on a massive drive that ended with his rushing touchdown and a gutsy two-point conversion to put the Rebels up eight.

LSU ultimately drove the ball down the field, but the Tigers couldn’t convert on fourth-and-goal, allowing the Rebels to secure a massive top-10 win and their first SEC victory of the year in what was obviously an extra-sweet one for all of Mississippi.

Chambliss finished 33-for-48 with 363 yards and three total touchdowns, while wide receiver Traylon Ray hauled in seven receptions for 115 yards and a score.