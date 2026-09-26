Trinidad Chambliss Injury Update: Did Ole Miss QB Return vs. Florida?

An entire nation of Ole Miss fans held its breath on Saturday as superstar quarterback Trinidad Chambliss went down with an injury against Florida.

Chambliss was injured with the Rebels trailing 10-0 with just over 6 minutes left in the 1st quarter on a running play.

“Was this hit on Trinidad Chambliss clean?” Kalshi Sports wrote on its official X account.

“Trinidad Chambliss got LIT UP,” Bussin’ With The Boys wrote on its official X account.

Chambliss has been 1 of college football’s breakout stars over the last 2 seasons and has established himself as a likely 2027 1st-round pick and potential Heisman Trophy winner early in the 2026 season.

“Trinidad Chambliss, what are you doing man?” Ole Miss fan Alfisti wrote on X. “You’re one of the favorites to win the Heisman and be the first pick in the NFL draft. You’re not Cam Newton and that style of play doesn’t suit you. Don’t risk a major injury over dumb decisions.”

Did Trinidad Chambliss Return to Game vs. Florida?

Chambliss returned to the game after sitting out 1 series.

“During the media timeout, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss keeps working to get back in this game,” UF reporter Andres Rodriguez wrote on his official X account. “It looks like he will re-enter.”

Chambliss’ injury was reported by ESPN as a bruised rib and bruised left quad.

“Trinidad Chambliss is back in for Ole Miss,” College Football reporter Max Bernstein wrote on his official X account.

Chambliss Could Have Been 2026 1st-Round Pick

There’s a good chance Chambliss could have been a 1st-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft but elected to fight a court battle to return to Ole Miss — eventually winning a 6th year of college eligibility.

More importantly, Chambliss got to come back to Ole Miss and cash out what’s been reported as a $6 million NIL deal for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Chambliss came out of nowhere to lead the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals as he threw for 3,937 yards, 20 touchdowns and 3 interceptions to go with 527 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns.

Before that, he went 25-3 as a starter over 2 seasons at NCAA Division II Ferris State, including two Division II national championships in 2022 and 2024.