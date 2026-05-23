Ole Miss, Pete Golding Get Key Question From Anonymous SEC Coach Ahead of 2026 Season

The Ole Miss Rebels are staring down at a pivotal season with Pete Golding officially ready for his first season as head coach.

However, the Rebels lost a concerning number of staffers last season to LSU and without them, every eye in college football is speculating whether the Rebels can pull a similar College Football Playoff-level season off with an entirely overhauled staff.

An anonymous SEC coach believes this factor in particular, how well Golding manages without the established staffers from Kiffin’s time, will decide how well they fare in 2026.

“But can that defense be improved enough to let the growth happen offensively without (former offensive coordinator) Charlie Weis Jr.?,” the unnamed SEC coach told Athlon Sports.

Weis Jr. accompanied Ole Miss through their semifinal run against Miami last season, directing the offense with his signature playbook. John David Baker has replaced him now, and whether he can orchestrate a scheme that brings out the best in offense loaded with star players, like Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy, like Weis Jr. is the question here.

That said, the anonymous SEC coach had more than just doubts to share about the Rebels.

Anonymous Rival Coach Confident About Ole Miss Coach Pete Golding

The question was a natural one given this is the first complete season that Golding would be handling, but the unnamed conference rival coach is sure that he will handle it well.

His belief has teeth, too, based on the performance Golding displayed when Kiffin left the Rebels in the middle of a CFP run.

“In those three games that he coached last year, Pete Golding was Pete Golding. He was himself. He naturally transitioned into his role while staying the same dude. That’s gonna be the challenge. Can he continue to rely on all the things that have made him a big-time ball coach, or is he going to try to be the anti-Lane (Kiffin)? A lot of people in Oxford want him to be the anti-Lane, but he just needs to be Pete Golding.”

He not only seamlessly took over the locker room, but also won games that had never been won before in program history. Ole Miss had never taken a trip to College Football Playoff till 2025, let alone make it to the semifinal and losing it by just 4 points in the 31-27 game.

Not to forget, Golding didn’t just win games, he won against some of the toughest college football opponents. He even managed to pull a fast one against Kirby Smart’s Georgia, who went 12-2 in the regular season, and knocked them out of the Playoff in the Sugar Bowl.

And that’s just one part of why the SEC Coach is putting his money on the Rebels.

Trinidad Chambliss Another Key Asset for Ole Miss

As much as there is anticipation for Golding’s first complete season as head coach, college football is more excited to see what else their star QB, Trinidad Chambliss can do this season.

Chambliss ended up completing 66.1 percent of his pass attempts for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just interceptions through 2025. He also ran for 527 yards and eight more touchdowns.

More than the stats show on the paper, Chambliss’s DII QB to SEC star story left everyone in awe. This season, he is poised as the top returning QB.

“(Trinidad Chambliss) is absolutely the top returning quarterback in the country. He’s a winner, he’s got a feel for the game, he’s got presence, he looks like he’s got tremendous leadership skills,” the SEC coach added.

Everything boils down to execution and how well Golding and his offensive staff can build to Chambliss’ strengths.