Trinidad Chambliss, Mount Union and a Wild Day With Heidelberg, Lane Kiffin

The college football world has a way of sometimes feeling quite massive.

But then you get a Saturday that manages to connect Ole Miss, LSU, Mount Union, Heidelberg, Trinidad Chambliss and Lane Kiffin all together — and you realize that maybe it’s a small world after all.

Some of those dots will take a little longer to connect than others, but it’s worth considering the big picture and how it all gets painted.

Trinidad Chambliss to Mount Union?

This rabbit hole begins with a post on X from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who notes that Trinidad Chambliss once had a chance to play his college football at Division III powerhouse Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio:

What could have been for my Purple Raiders pic.twitter.com/MsUQiMCBMz — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 20, 2026

It takes serious talent to get an offer from Mount Union, and these days, it’s clear to see that Chambliss has that as he stars for Ole Miss.

Not everyone always saw it, though. He ended up at Division II Ferris State to begin his college football career, and he won a national title there.

If he had gone to Mount, he would’ve had as good a chance as any program of winning a title there, too.

Heidelberg Stuns Mount Union

OK, so the next part of this puzzle.

On Saturday, Mount Union lost to Heidelberg, a Division III school located in Tiffin, Ohio, one that might be best known for its nickname: the Student Princes.

Heidelberg is a proud school, but there isn’t exactly a long history of them beating Mount Union. There isn’t a long history of anyone beating Mount Union.

But the final score reverberated on social media: Student Princes 37, Purple Raiders 34.

It’s hard to think a Chambliss-led Mount Union would lose that game.

Ole Miss, LSU and Lane Kiffin

Chambliss, of course, transferred to Ole Miss before the 2025 season. Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. found him and showed head coach Lane Kiffin the film.

They brought Chambliss aboard to be the backup quarterback, but when Austin Simmons got hurt at the start of the year, Chambliss got to start, and he never gave the job back.

He led Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff, but that didn’t stop Kiffin from leaving in the middle of the CFP to take the head coach gig at LSU.

On Saturday, after Heidelberg had already defeated Mount Union, Chambliss and Ole Miss welcomed Kiffin and LSU back to town. Chambliss put on a show to defeat Kiffin and make a statement about which program is the one to beat this season.

And somehow, that brought it all together. Chambliss was once a high school quarterback who couldn’t get a sniff from Division I schools. His path could’ve included Mount Union, but didn’t — and on an epic college football Saturday, Chambliss’ choice of Ferris State, and all that has followed, all found a way to connect to Kiffin, and the SEC, and Division III football in the state of Ohio.

Sports are pretty cool.