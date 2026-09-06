Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss: NIL Deal, NFL Draft Predictions & Transfer History

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is one of the biggest risers in college football over the last year. Chambliss previously played Division II college football for Ferris State before transferring to Ole Miss.

The quarterback’s rapid ascension includes going from being a Division II signal-caller to Ole Miss’ backup then ultimately leading the Rebels on a deep College Football Playoff run in a matter of months.

Ole Miss feared that Chambliss was heading to the NFL draft as his eligibility hung in the balance. Yet, Chambliss returned to Ole Miss after the star was granted an additional year of eligibility.

There was also plenty of interest from top college football programs attempting to poach the star quarterback.

Chambliss signed a confirmed NIL deal worth $5 million, per On3. This puts the quarterback among the top 10 highest earners in all of college sports.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chambliss.

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Signed a $5 Million NIL Deal as Star Works With Brands Like Nike & EA Sports

Play

The star turned down an offer to follow his former coach Lane Kiffin to LSU. Instead, Chambliss landed a lucrative deal to return to Ole Miss.

Chambliss’ NIL deals include notable brands like EA Sports, Onward Reserve and Nike. The star’s recent deal with the Swoosh is a “dream come true.”

“That was like a dream come true signing with Nike,” Chambliss told Ole Miss on SI’s Tyler Komis during a July 19, interview. “My family was always wearing Nike growing up.

“That was sweet. Relationship with their team, I just felt comfortable signing with them. Honestly, I wear Nikes all the time, so it made sense.”

Trinidad Chambliss NFL Draft: Mocks Project Ole Miss QB as a 1st-Round Pick

Play

Chambliss has not only emerged as one of college football’s top quarterbacks, but the star has a chance to be a potential first-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft. Athlon Sports’ Luke Easterling’s August mock draft predicted that the Cleveland Browns will select Chambliss with the No. 31 overall pick.

“I still think Shedeur Sanders can be a successful starter with the right supporting cast, but if the Browns want to take another swing on a quarterback next year, Chambliss could be an intriguing option,” Easterling wrote in an August 20, mock draft.

“Had he remained in the 2026 class, Chambliss would’ve been graded in a similar range to where I had Ty Simpson, who ended up being a top-15 pick. He’s a dynamic playmaker with a live arm who will be even more polished after another year of starting experience.”

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Considered Transferring to LSU to Join Lane Kiffin

Play

Chambliss considered a move to LSU, but the quarterback revealed that Ole Miss naming Pete Golding as head coach cemented his status in Oxford. The star admitted “there were discussions” with LSU once Kiffin left Ole Miss.

“I mean, there were discussions. There were thoughts,” Chambliss told On3’s Chris Low for a May 4, feature titled, “Chambliss’ wild ride to the top of college football.” “I’m not going to lie about that because you have to understand what my circumstance was. I had just transferred here.

“My offensive coordinator was Coach Weis. I had just learned that system. He was leaving, and they were taking most of the offensive guys. I didn’t know who was going to be our head coach at the time,” Chambliss continued.

“I didn’t know who was going to be the OC (offensive coordinator). There were just a lot of unknowns and question marks. So, yes, those thoughts were there, but once we went with PG (Golding), it didn’t take me too long to decide. I was all Ole Miss.”