Trinidad Chambliss’ Girlfriend & Family Are Part of College Football’s Biggest Story

Trinidad Chambliss is becoming a household name, but his girlfriend, Alina Anderson, and the Ole Miss star’s family can attest that this was not always the case. Trinidad was once a Division II quarterback at Ferris State before emerging as one of college football biggest stars.

Trinidad’s girlfriend, Alina, is a former college volleyball player and can understand the pressures that come with being a student-athlete. Additionally, Trinidad is supported by his parents, Trent and Cheryl Chambliss, who can often be found in the stands cheering on Ole Miss.

Here’s what you need to know about Trinidad’s parents and girlfriend.

Trinidad Chambliss’ Girlfriend, Alina Anderson, Is a Former College Volleyball Player

Alina played college volleyball for Central Michigan where she majored in accounting. Like Trinidad, Alina previously attended Ferris State prior to transferring.

Alina has been quiet on social media during the offseason, but took to Instagram during Ole Miss’ College Football Playoff run. During the postseason, Alina revealed on Instagram a custom red jacket with “Chambliss” written on the back in bedazzled letters.

“Biggest fan of @olemissfb & weekends in Oxford!” Alina said in a previous December 27, 2025, Instagram post.

Last August, Alina visited Trinidad in Oxford months before the quarterback would emerge as a college football star.

“Finally got to see my boy’s new home♥️,” Alina noted in the August 3, 2025, Instagram message.

Trinidad’s Instagram profile is much quieter with the quarterback using social media to mostly focus on football and brand deals.

No, Trinidad Chambliss’ Family Is Not From the Country Trinidad & Tobago

There appears to be some confusion over Trinidad’s perceived connection to Trinidad and Tobago. Fans have been spotted bringing Trinidad & Tobago flags to Ole Miss games as a way to support the Rebels quarterback.

Yet, Trinidad’s family is not from Trinidad and Tobago. Trinidad is originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan, but is open to collaborating with the country in the future.

“I’m not sure if the country Trinidad and Tobago is aware of it yet, but that would be cool if we can get a little collaboration or something with them,” Trinidad told On3’s Chris Low during a May 5, feature titled, “From Big Rapids to the big time: Trinidad Chambliss’ wild ride to the top of college football.”

“But yeah, I think it’s awesome to see how the Ole Miss fans and the Oxford community have embraced me. Just seeing the flags everywhere is truly special.”

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Is Named After a Boxer Thanks to His Dad Trent’s Love of the Sport

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The Chambliss family is deeply religious and his mom, Cheryl, can often be spotted praying with the quarterback before Ole Miss games. Trinidad’s name is tied to his dad Trent’s passion for boxing.

The quarterback is named after the boxer Felix Trinidad thanks to his father’s affinity for the sport. So, while it makes for a good story, Trinidad’s name is not related to Trinidad and Tobago, but perhaps there can be some collaboration opportunities in the future.

“But I was a boy, and my father liked the boxer Felix Trinidad,” Trinidad told On3.

“So they decided on Trinidad, which translates in English to Trinity.”