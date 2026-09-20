Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Favored To Make Heisman History After Win Over LSU

No Ole Miss Rebel has ever won the Heisman Trophy. Three former quarterbacks, Jake Gibbs (1960), Archie Manning (1970), and Eli Manning (2003), have finished in third place, and that’s the closest they’ve come to adding the honor to their history books.

However, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is trying to buck that trend this season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, he now has the best odds to win the award (+295) after the team’s 32-24 win over LSU on Saturday night.

He completed 33 of 48 attempts for 363 yards and 3 touchdowns, with 1 interception. He also had 9 attempts for 2 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

You wouldn’t know it from watching tonight’s contest, but LSU has one of the nation’s best defenses. They allowed only two touchdowns over their first two games against Clemson and Louisiana Tech. They had very few answers from Chambliss tonight, though.

A pre-game $10 bet on Chambliss to win the award (+1300) would’ve won $130. After it, that same bet would only win $29.50 (+295). It’s still very early in the season, but he made a strong Heisman statement.

Trinidad Chambliss Seemed Motivated To Destroy His Former Head Coach

Kiffin’s departure from Ole Miss was well-documented. It was just as well-documented as his departure from Alabama before the 2017 National Championship game. And his departure from the University of Tennessee (after only one year at the school) seven years prior.

While Kiffin has consistently been a great coach (and even better offensive innovator) at the college level, he also consistently leaves devastation in his wake whenever leaving for a new job. He has never learned how to depart a university with class, and that was never more obvious than last year.

Naturally, no love was lost between the coach and university. Chambliss clearly relished the opportunity to make an (early) Heisman statement against the guy who bailed on his team ahead of the CFB Playoff last season.

Chambliss Is Now The Heisman Favorite… But The Field Is Saturated

DraftKings Sportsbook shows that Chambliss only has a SLIGHT edge over Miami’s Darian Mensah, who has the second-best odds at +340, in terms of percentage of votes. He owns 24% of the votes to Mensah’s 23%.

Meanwhile, Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith, widely considered one of the most dominant players in college football history, has the third-best odds to win the award at +850. He currently sits third in the nation with 400 receiving yards (although Oregon State’s Jesse Legree has 376 yards and is in the first quarter of his game).

University of Miami pass-catcher Malachi Toney currently leads college football in both catches (28), yards (444), and is tied for the lead in receiving TDs (5). He has the fourth-best odds at +1100. Right behind him are two of the best quarterbacks in college football, Notre Dame’s CJ Carr and Texas’ Arch Manning (+1200 for both players).

Time will tell if Chambliss can become the first Ole Miss Rebel to win the award. He certainly did himself a few favors in that battle by separating himself from the crowd tonight, though.

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