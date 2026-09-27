Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Dropped Cold Closing Remarks After Emotional USC Win

It was an emotionally charged game at the Coliseum, but the Oregon Ducks took down the USC Trojans in a gladiator fight, 41-27, on Saturday night.

The biggest story from this game was Ducks starting quarterback Dante Moore taking a shot from USC defender Desman Stephens. Moore was sliding when Stephens dove for the head/neck area, and Moore was carted off the field and left the game.

Oregon replaced Moore with Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola, who finished the game completing 19-of-25 passes for 289 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win. After the game, though, the Ducks showed some hard feelings, and head coach Dan Lanning made it known with a sly comment at the end of his press conference.

Oregon Ducks HC Dan Lanning With One Final Shot at USC

At the end of Lanning’s press conference, he wanted to go out with a bang. His comments will certainly be bulletin board material for the Trojans.

“If you’re interested in winning football games, you’re from this area, you should go to Oregon,” Lanning said via On3’s Max Torres. “You want to go to a Chris Brown concert, you should go here (USC).”

NEW: Oregon's Dan Lanning ends his presser saying he's 3-0 against USC: "If you're interested in winning football games, you're from this area, you should go to Oregon. You want to go to a Chris Brown concert, you should go here (USC)." (via @mtorressports)… https://t.co/vgDoiR38VE pic.twitter.com/wkpZbCIy3h — On3 (@On3) September 27, 2026

This is Oregon’s fifth straight win against USC, and it has won seven of the last eight meetings. The Ducks finished with 504 total yards of offense and closed the game out with two touchdowns on their final two full drives.

Ducks Get Signature Win in 2026 After Up-and-Down Start

After the Oklahoma State loss earlier in the season, the Ducks get a massive Big Ten Conference win. They needed it to build momentum heading into the rest of the season.

The biggest question is whether Moore will miss a lot of time or can return soon. Oregon won’t rush him back from the injury he suffered in the contest.

Over the next four games, the Ducks will face unranked teams, with UCLA next. Their next ranked opponent isn’t until November 7 against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Until then, the Ducks might have to play some of those games without Moore, depending on his injury status. Raiola has shown he can handle the starting quarterback role if needed.

Oregon is hoping this will be the moment that turns the season around and can help them get back into the College Football Playoff picture. The loss to Oklahoma State will hurt their chances, but running the table in the Big Ten could help. The Ducks still have eight more games to prove they deserve to be in the playoff picture.