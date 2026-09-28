Oregon QB Dante Moore Shares Health Update After Scary Hit vs. USC

Oregon QB Dante Moore sustained a concussion after a late, hard hit from USC linebacker Desman Stephens II in Saturday’s Big Ten clash. The game came to a halt as medical staff quickly attended to the injured Moore.

An ambulance rushed to the field and took Moore to a nearby hospital in Los Angeles. Backup QB Dylan Raiola filled in superbly as the Ducks beat No. 12-ranked USC 41-27 in the Coliseum.

Raiola completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and 2 touchdowns in Saturday’s win. Oregon improved to 3-1 (1-0 Big Ten) on the season.

Dante Moore Shares Message on Social Media

Moore took to social media, where he updated people on his health and condition following the scary injury.

Moore posted on Instagram: “To my team, the community, and to the World, thank you. These past 2 days have been very difficult, but through all of your prayers I have made progress. There’s times I question myself and the Lord and say Why now? but I quickly remember Jeremiah 29:11: ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the LORD, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future’. I can only worry about today, and making sure I give today it’s full attention.”

The Ducks starting QB concluded his post by saying: “I’ll be back soon. Go Ducks!”

Moore’s Oregon teammates showed their support in his Instagram post.

Senior WR Evan Stewart commented, “We love u 5.”

Sophomore QB Akili Smith Jr. shared a similar sentiment. “Love you 5,” Smith Jr. wrote.

Senior OL Iapani Laloulu wrote, “LOVE YOU BOY !” among others.

Oregon HC Dan Lanning Statement on Dante Moore’s Injury

After Oregon’s emotional win, HC Dan Lanning made a statement on Moore’s status on Sunday.

Lanning stated in Oregon’s post on X (Sep. 27): “Dante sustained a concussion in last night’s game but fortunately his MRI and CT scans came back clean and he did not suffer any additional injuries. Every concussion is different and we are going to move forward with an abundance of caution to ensure we make the best decisions for Dante and his future. We are extremely appreciative of our entire medical staff and the medical staffs at USC and LA General County Hospital for their quick and thorough action in making sure Dante received the very best care possible.”

USC’s Desman Stephens II Suspended Following Dante Moore Late Hit

USC took action following Stephens II’s late hit on Moore. The Trojans suspended the junior linebacker for one game. USC faces the Washington Huskies at home on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Stephens II was seen celebrating and taunting after a scuffle broke out between Oregon and USC players.

Both USC head coach Lincoln Riley and Stephens II made statements following the decision to suspend the linebacker.

Riley’s statement: “Desman’s actions in last night’s game are unacceptable and are not reflective of USC Football nor of his personal character. He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions and will learn from this. The entire Trojan Family wishes Dante a full recovery, and we send our best regards to him and his family.”

Stephens II statement: “I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during yesterday’s game.

Seeing a player injured like that is incredibly serious, and my reaction in the moments afterward was completely inappropriate and inexcusable. Regardless of what was going through my mind at the time, there is no justification for smiling or celebrating while another player receives medical attention.

I take full responsibility for my actions. That is not the person or teammate I want to be, and I will learn from this.

I am deeply sorry to Dante, his family and everyone who saw my reaction. It is not representative of USC or our program. I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery.”