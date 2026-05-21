Oregon’s Dante Moore Reveals Reason for Stepping Away From 2026 NFL Draft

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore had a realistic path to the 2026 NFL Draft. Early mock draft from ESPN viewed him as the No.2 pick after Fernando Mendoza. Yet Moore chose to return to Eugene for another year, a decision that has raised a lot of questions from the fans.

Speaking with On3 this week, Moore revealed why he chose to return to Oregon for another year.

He explained that he ultimately believed he was not fully prepared for the next stage of his career despite leading Oregon to a 13-2 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

“It was a tough decision, but overall kind of just felt like I wasn’t prepared yet for my next step,” Moore said. “I’m glad I made that decision. I’m going to apply 100% effort to whatever I do this upcoming year to help me get prepared for next year.”

Moore threw 30 touchdown passes against 10 interceptions and completed nearly 72% of his throws for 3,565 yards during the 2025 campaign. His production helped Oregon remain among college football’s elite programs.

However, Moore still believes that he is not ready for the league. The junior said his biggest concern involved the mental demands of playing quarterback at the highest level.

“The game, mentally as a quarterback, is very challenging,” Moore said. “I feel I can learn so much more this one more year of just being able to play ball.”

Moore believes that another year at the collegiate level provides the ideal environment for that growth under coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks’ offensive staff.

The decision was also influenced by Oregon’s unfinished championship pursuit. Moore guided the Ducks within one victory of a national championship appearance before a lopsided 56-22 playoff semifinal loss to the Indiana Hoosiers football exposed several weaknesses.

That defeat lit a fire in Moore, giving rise to a thirst for the national championship trophy.

“My losses are lessons, man,” Moore said. “Just being able to watch the film, pick up on some bad habits that I kept doing, and kind of bit me in the foot on the way there.”

The quarterback also emphasized the importance of returning alongside teammates who shared the same championship ambitions.

“My teammates help push me day-to-day. That’s my why, my teammates,” Moore said.

Dante Moore Enters 2026 With a New Offensive Coordinator

Former offensive coordinator Will Stein departed for a head coaching opportunity at the Kentucky Wildcats, prompting Lanning to elevate Drew Mehringer to offensive coordinator in January.

Mehringer has been on Oregon’s staff since Lanning arrived and has spent years working within the program’s offensive structure. That continuity should help Moore avoid the learning curve that accompanies a coordinator change.

Throughout spring practices, Moore and Mehringer worked through adjustments to the playbook and explored new concepts tailored to Oregon’s returning personnel. Moore is ranked as the No. 2 prospect heading into the season.

“In my recent QB Impact Study–charting the best 44 returning QBs against their hardest opponents–he was among three slingers that finished within the group’s top eight in raw Accuracy% (64.1), Depth Adjusted Accuracy% (54.6), and Adjusted Uncatchable% (11.8 percent),” Clark Brooks of On3 wrote.

“Though he will need to expand his offerings and develop more creativity as a playmaker, Moore has a sturdy pass floor and is in store for a tremendous fall.”

Dante Moore Will Have One of College Football’s Deepest Receiving Groups

Moore’s decision to delay the NFL can also be viewed through the lens of Oregon’s supporting cast.

The Ducks return veteran receiver Evan Stewart, who elected to come back after missing much of the 2025 season with injury.

The program also welcomes back promising young targets, including Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan, while adding transfer receiver Iverson Hooks. The combination gives Moore arguably the strongest receiving corps of his college career.

On paper, the Ducks look extremely good. Now, it remains to be seen how the synergy works out, starting Week 1 on the field.