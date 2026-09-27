Dante Moore’s Injury Has USC’s Desman Stephens Bracing for Stern Punishment on Illegal Hit

It was a scary scene in Los Angeles as Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was carted off the field after an illegal targeting hit by USC defender Desman Stephens II. As Moore laid motionless on the field, the aftermath proved to be just as scary as Oregon and USC players needed to be separated.

Stephens’ hit combined with his antics after the play was over has sparked speculation that the USC defender could face further punishment. As Moore was being attended to by the medical staff, Stephens was seen celebrating and being embraced by his USC teammates.

NBC’s Nicole Auerbach noted that Stephens is in danger of further punishment by the Big Ten.

“I wonder- we were talking about this- could the Big Ten step in and punish under their sportsmanship policy?”Auerbach noted during the NBC halftime show.

“I think they should look at it. It’s a terrible look for USC.”

Here’s a look at Stephens’ unfortunate reaction following Moore’s injury.

Desman Stephens’ Reaction to Oregon QB Dante Moore’s Injury Is a ‘Bad Look for USC,’ Says Analyst

NBC’s Chris Simms offered some defense to Stephens’ hit noting that Moore opted to slide late. Simms added that Stephens’ reaction to the play does not help his case.

“I think we all thought he slid late,” Simms noted. “Desman Stephens has to know we’re in 2026 in college football. They’re going to protect the players. They’re going to protect the quarterback.

“… The fact that Desman Stephens was over on the sidelines laughing. Guys were coming over to him dapping him up, like, saying good job. That was a bad look for USC.”

College Football Fans Are Pushing for USC’s Desman Stephens’ Suspension Following Hit on Dante Moore

Stephens is not only facing backlash for the hit but his reaction once it became clear that Moore was injured. Some fans on social media are pushing for Stephens to be suspended.

“How classless do you have to be to concuss the other team’s quarterback with a blatant targeting penalty then taunt the entire opposing sideline about it and show no remorse on the way back to your own sideline?” On3’s Tyler Horka noted in a September 26, message on X.

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As a reminder, Stephens was ejected from the game for targeting. Stephens could now face further punishment from the Big Ten for the play and his reaction following Moore’s injury.

Both USC and Oregon were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. This meant that any player who later received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty would be ejected.