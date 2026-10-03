Does Oregon Play Today? Ducks’ Football Schedule Follows Dante Moore Injury

The Oregon Ducks’ season may have changed in a big way a week ago.

There’s no real way to know just how much Dante Moore’s injury will matter, though.

He’s going through concussion protocol, and maybe he’ll make it back sooner rather than later.

Even if he doesn’t, Oregon has Dylan Raiola as its backup QB — by pretty much any measure, the best QB2 in the country — he was once the No. 1 quarterback recruit in his class and started two years at Nebraska.

Either way, though, Oregon did do something crucial around Moore’s injury — the Ducks won.

A 41-27 win over USC made Oregon 3-1, a crucial step at this point in the season.

They opened the year with a hard-fought 34-27 win over Boise State. They took a setback the next week when Oklahoma State won 39-31 over the Ducks.

Then came the wild 84-0 blowout over Portland State before the win over the rival Trojans.

Oregon would love to get healthy and then keep the momentum going. There’s still a spot in the College Football Playoff to chase.

As far as getting healthy, though, they’ve gotten a break this week.

Does Oregon Play Today?

No, Oregon doesn’t play on Saturday, Oct. 3.

It’s their first bye week of the season. They’ll get a week to rest.

After a 3-1 start, Oregon is one of a number of power-conference teams with a bye this week — Texas and Oklahoma among the other notables.

When Does Oregon Play Next?

Oregon will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 10.

That game will be a 12:30 p.m. kickoff local time in Oregon.

Who Does Oregon Play Next?

Oregon plays the surprise upstart UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 10 at home.

The Bruins are ranked heading into action on Oct. 3, so it could be a ranked clash.

Oregon Remaining Schedule

As mentioned, the Ducks will host UCLA on Oct. 10.

After that, Oregon stays home for a matchup with Nebraska. It’ll be interesting to see if Raiola is still the Ducks’ QB by the time they’re playing his former Cornhuskers.

On Oct. 24, Oregon will travel to Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini.

The Ducks are back home on Halloween to host Northwestern — whose offensive coordinator this season is former Oregon coach Chip Kelly.

A big one arrives on Nov. 7 for Oregon when they play in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Then it’s back home on Nov. 14 for Oregon to host Michigan.

They hit the road to play at Michigan State on Friday, Nov. 20.

Then the Ducks close out the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 28.

From there, the Ducks will hope to win a Big Ten Championship and then make it to the CFP. They’ve still got all their goals in front of them despite that non-conference loss to Oklahoma State.