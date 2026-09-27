Dylan Raiola Has Viral Moment With Dan Lanning After Oregon’s Win Over USC

Dylan Raiola transferred to Oregon this offseason after spending each of the last two seasons with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, understanding that he’d likely serve as the team’s backup this season.

However, on Saturday night, No. 20 Oregon took on the No. 12 USC Trojans in Southern California, and Raiola had to enter the game in the second quarter following a scary injury to starter Dante Moore that forced him to leave the game in an ambulance.

Despite jumping right into the game, Raiola’s experience showed. He led the Ducks to a 41-27 victory and completed 19-of-25 passes for 289 yards, two touchdowns, and zero turnovers.

Raiola Shares Viral Moment With Dan Lanning

In the final seconds of Saturday’s victory, Raiola and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning shared a viral moment on the sideline as they celebrated the massive win.

Via Underdog CFB: “Dan Lanning and Dylan Raiola embrace after Oregon’s big win over USC.”

Check it out:

Dan Lanning and Dylan Raiola embrace after Oregon’s big win over USC. pic.twitter.com/Cv2iuiUwzc — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) September 27, 2026

Lanning Speaks on Raiola’s Performance

After the game, Lanning discussed Raiola’s performance after the quarterback stepped into a hostile road environment and led the team to what many viewed as a must-win game, considering Oregon had already lost one game this season.

“Dylan Raiola came in, obviously had an excellent game. Every guy in the sideline had faith in him and he was ready for his moment,” Lanning said. “You know earlier this week he’s texting me during the week about his preparation and coach I heard this on a press conference, I saw this on there film. Just got prepared for his moment like he was going to be out there on the field and when his number got called he was ready for it.”