Former Oregon Ducks Heisman Winner to Start Against Seattle Seahawks

More than a decade after Marcus Mariota left Oregon as the most decorated quarterback in program history, the former Ducks star has another starting assignment with a Pacific Northwest connection.

The Washington Commanders expect Mariota to start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 27, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Commanders QB Marcus Mariota is expected to start Sunday vs. Seattle as Washington continues to gather more information about Jayden Daniels’ dislocated left elbow. https://t.co/k6VS278fi2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2026

Washington continues to gather information about Jayden Daniels after its franchise quarterback dislocated his left elbow in a 37-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The injury occurred on the final play of the first half when Daniels was stepped on by left guard Chris Paul and tried to brace his fall.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn said afterward that Daniels avoided a fracture, though additional testing will determine the extent of the damage and whether surgery is necessary, per Reuters.

That leaves Washington’s season in the hands of a quarterback whose path began roughly 280 miles south of Seattle in Eugene.

Mariota Cemented Oregon Ducks Legacy With Historic Season

Mariota became Oregon’s starter in 2012 and guided the Ducks to a 12-1 record.

He followed with 11 victories in 2013 before delivering one of the finest individual seasons college football has seen from a quarterback.

The Hawaii native threw for 3,783 yards, 38 touchdowns and two interceptions during the 2014 regular season. He added 669 rushing yards and 14 scores, then caught another touchdown to finish with 53 total.

His official Heisman Trophy biography notes that he led the nation in touchdowns, passing efficiency and total offense.

Mariota became the first Oregon player, first Polynesian and first Hawaii native to win the Heisman Trophy.

He received 788 first-place votes and appeared on a record 95.16% of ballots. The Ducks later defeated Florida State in the inaugural College Football Playoff semifinal before falling to Ohio State in the national championship game.

The Tennessee Titans selected him second overall in the 2015 NFL draft.

His professional career has since taken him through Tennessee, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Washington. The starting opportunities became less predictable, yet the dual-threat qualities that powered Oregon have kept extending his career.

Commanders Turn Back to Marcus Mariota After 0-2 Start

Washington saw those qualities after Daniels exited against Dallas. Mariota completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in the second half, finding Stefon Diggs for the score.

The deficit was too large to overcome, but the 32-year-old looked comfortable despite taking no regular-season snaps in Week 1.

The Commanders also know what an extended stretch with Mariota looks like.

He made eight starts while Daniels battled knee, hamstring and elbow injuries in 2025, finishing 2-6. Mariota completed 61.2% of his passes for 1,695 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions across 11 appearances, while adding 297 yards and one score on the ground.

Washington brought him back on a one-year, $7 million contract in March, ESPN reported. A sprained MCL in the preseason briefly created uncertainty about his availability, but he recovered in time for the opener.

Now the job has definite pressure. The Commanders are 0-2 and return home after consecutive road losses.

Seattle arrives unbeaten, giving Washington slim room for an adjustment period if Daniels is unavailable as expected.

For Oregon fans, it’s quite the sight to see good ol’ No. 8 back at the front of an offense.