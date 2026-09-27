Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Announces Dante Moore Injury Update After USC Win

The No. 20 Oregon Ducks secured a massive 41-27 victory over the No. 12 USC Trojans on Saturday night.

However, they were led by second-string quarterback Dylan Raiola, who entered the game after starter Dante Moore suffered a scary head and neck injury when a USC defensive back hit him very late as he slid to the ground.

Moore had to leave the field on a stretcher before an ambulance took him to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

A positive report during the game revealed that Moore could move his extremities.

Dan Lanning Gives Update on Moore’s Status

After the game, while speaking to the media, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gave a short but important injury update on Moore’s status based on the latest information he had received.

“Certainly the energy changed whenever Dante got hurt,” Lanning said, via Nick Hamilton. “We had a lot of guys on the sideline that were emotional in that moment, including myself, but right now indications are that he’s in recovery, so I don’t want to speak too soon, but he is moving, he has the ability to move, so we’ll continue to assess him, but I don’t want to speculate on further thoughts on that until we have more information on him.”

#Oregon HC Dan Lanning on the win over #USC; Dante Moore update; Dylan Raiola assessment pic.twitter.com/QkRdvqlABA — Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) September 27, 2026

Raiola’s Impressive Performance

After spending each of the last two seasons at Nebraska, Raiola elected to transfer to Oregon knowing there was a good chance Moore would return for another season and he’d serve as the second-string quarterback.

Yet, he did it anyway with the idea of learning, getting into a system, and eventually taking over the reins in 2027, while also serving as an extremely formidable backup if called upon, which he showed Saturday night.

He completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards, two touchdowns, and no turnovers. He accomplished all of this in basically a half and some change, helping Oregon move to 3-1 on the season.