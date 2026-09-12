Oregon-Oklahoma State Game Moved to New Channel During Game

Fans looking for the Oregon football game Saturday afternoon need to change channels.

No. 6 Oregon’s matchup with Oklahoma State was moved to ESPNews as ESPN rearranged its live programming during the game. ESPN reporter Joe Schad posted during the broadcast that “Oregon-Oklahoma State moved again,” directing viewers to ESPNews.

The change came as ESPN reached another major event on its Saturday schedule: the U.S. Open women’s singles final, which was scheduled to begin on ESPN at 4 p.m. ET. The U.S. Open’s official television schedule listed the women’s championship for a 4-7 p.m. ET window on ESPN.

What Channel Is the Oregon Game On?

The updated channel for Oregon vs. Oklahoma State is ESPNews, according to Schad.

That is a departure from the original television plan. Both Oregon and Oklahoma State listed the September 12 matchup as an ESPN broadcast before kickoff. Oregon’s game information also listed Disney+ as a streaming option.

ESPN’s own Week 2 programming announcement likewise originally placed No. 6 Oregon at Oklahoma State on ESPN and Disney+, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor assigned to the broadcast.

The network switch created understandable confusion for viewers because it happened after the game had already started rather than as a pregame scheduling change.

The safest option for viewers searching for the television broadcast is ESPNews, while ESPN’s streaming platforms may also continue to provide access depending on the viewer’s subscription and provider.

Why Did ESPN Move Oregon-Oklahoma State?

The key scheduling conflict was the U.S. Open.

The women’s singles championship between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina was scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, giving the network a hard programming commitment as the Oregon-Oklahoma State game ran deeper into the afternoon. The official tournament schedule reserved ESPN from 4-7 p.m. ET for the final.

Oregon-Oklahoma State was originally scheduled to kick off at noon ET, but thunderstorms and lightning in Stillwater delayed the start by more than an hour. Officials eventually targeted a 1:15 p.m. ET kickoff, compressing ESPN’s television window before the network’s scheduled U.S. Open coverage.

That made a channel move necessary once the football broadcast pushed close enough to ESPN’s tennis coverage.

It also happened during a game carrying significantly more drama than might have been expected entering Saturday. Oregon arrived ranked No. 6 nationally, while Oklahoma State was trying to rebound from an opening loss, turning what appeared on paper to be a comfortable Ducks matchup into a game viewers were actively trying to relocate as the broadcast shifted.

For anyone who lost the feed during the switch, the immediate answer is straightforward: look for Oregon-Oklahoma State on ESPNews.