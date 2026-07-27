Oregon: Top Questions for the Oregon Ducks Heading into the 2026 College Football Season

The Oregon Ducks will enter the 2026 season as one of the favorites to win the national title in Las Vegas on January 25, 2027. While much of this has to do with the recruiting success the Ducks have had with the help of Phil Knight and Nike, much of it also has to do with the retention of those players which succeeded in Eugene during prior seasons. This retention will lead to a lot of questions for Lanning and the rest of the Oregon representatives at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago this week.

The biggest question for Lanning and the Ducks will be at the QB position. Whether the coaching staff knew when they went out to sign Dylan Raiola from Nebraska that Dante Moore had not made up his mind to leave school early for the NFL.

After having success with previous transfer Bo Nix while Moore spent a season of training on the bench, there had to be something at the back of the mind of the staff that he may also want to stay for an extra season the way Nix did.

The difference between Nix and Moore is that Nix, who was eventually taken by the Denver Broncos as the No. 12 selection of the draft, Moore was seen as a lock to be taken in the top five behind only Fernando Mendoza of Indiana.

If this was a thought in their minds, did they broach the topic with Raiola and explain to him the benefits Moore saw after sitting a season at his new school before taking over in 2024? If they did, they can get the best out of a rejuvenated and humbled Raiola in 2027. Not to mention having the best backup QB situation in the country for this season. The second question for Lanning will also be about money.

In a move which cost millions of dollars, the Ducks were able to retain all four of their defensive line starters for this season. While this was a coup, it did leave to their four backup linemen to transfer. In a statement to show how deep this line was, Oregon is happy with the backup linemen they kept in the fold and, all the linemen who did leave, will be starting for their new school in 2026.

Defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington joins edge rushers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei along with Bear Alexander will be back in Eugene for another season together.

Alexander, who has spent time at multiple schools in high school and college, will be returning to the same school for a second season for the first time. The continuity within this unit will be a major reason that Oregon can win the Big Ten Title and win the National Championship Game in January.

Oregon has done amazing things. First under Mario Cristobal and now under Lanning. The final question, which may not be asked by reporters, but is being asked by others is simple.

With this roster and the talent, it has amassed, is anything short of the national title a letdown?

This is a question which can only be answered at the end of the season. Lanning would think so. He is competitive and he knows what he has. But he would never say it. Instead, using proverbial coach speak by stating that the team is taking it just one week at a time. But, to all the Ducks fans and donors alike, they know the truth.

If Oregon can make it back to the Big Ten Title game and go undefeated as the team did in 2024, Lanning and Oregon will do well to make sure they do not have a playoff performance such as they did during that post season. Losing to Ohio State 41-21 in the Rose Bowl.