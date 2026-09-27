Former Oregon Ducks Brothers Justin, Patrick Herbert Set for NFL First

Seven years after sharing an Oregon sideline, Justin Herbert and Patrick Herbert are about to do it again.

Only this time, it will be in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Chargers elevated Patrick Herbert from the practice squad ahead of their September 27 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The move puts the former Oregon tight end in position to make his NFL debut, and play alongside his older brother for the first time as a professional.

It also brings the Herbert brothers’ football careers full circle.

Justin, Patrick Herbert Were Oregon Teammates in 2019

Justin Herbert was already one of the biggest names in college football when Patrick arrived at Oregon in 2019.

Patrick, a four-star tight end from Sheldon High School in Eugene, joined the Ducks while Justin was preparing for his senior season at quarterback.

They technically spent one year together at Oregon, but there wasn’t much opportunity for a Herbert-to-Herbert connection.

Patrick utilized a redshirt and appeared in only one game as a freshman, against Nevada. Justin finished his Oregon career that season before becoming the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick remained in Eugene and eventually carved out his own role.

The 6-foot-5 tight end played in 41 games during his Oregon career and finished with 31 receptions for 388 yards and four touchdowns. His best receiving season came in 2023, when he caught 15 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

Now there is finally a chance for something that never happened at Oregon: Justin completing a pass to Patrick.

Patrick Herbert Took Long Road to NFL Debut

Patrick’s route to Sunday’s game was considerably less direct than his brother’s.

Justin entered the NFL as a top-10 draft pick and became the Chargers’ starting quarterback as a rookie.

Patrick went undrafted in 2025 and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent his rookie season on Jacksonville’s practice squad before returning for another offseason with the organization.

After Jacksonville waived him before the 2026 season, Patrick landed with Los Angeles’ practice squad, officially reuniting the brothers.

Heavy previously reported that Patrick had interest from multiple teams before choosing the Chargers.

Now that reunion is moving to the active roster.

Patrick is listed at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, and the Chargers entered Week 3 thin at tight end after injuries hit the position. That created an opening for Herbert to be elevated for the matchup with Buffalo.

Herbert Brothers Get Their NFL Moment in Buffalo

The setting isn’t exactly low-key.

Los Angeles travels to Buffalo for a Week 3 matchup featuring Justin Herbert and Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and Patrick could make his first NFL appearance in the middle of it.

For Oregon fans, though, the NFL stakes come with a familiar image.

Two brothers from Eugene. Two Sheldon High School products. Two former Ducks.

And, for the first time since 2019, Justin and Patrick Herbert are set to put on the same uniform for a game that counts.

This time, a Herbert-to-Herbert completion is actually on the table.