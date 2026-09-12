Social Media Roasts No. 6 Oregon After Shocking Defeat at Oklahoma State

Week 2 wasn’t kind to the No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks, as they lost to Oklahoma State. Many fans may look at the loss and think Oklahoma State is a Big 12 school, but the Cowboys had lost to Tulsa the week before and were almost 25-point underdogs when they faced Oregon. Therefore, this is a disappointing loss for the Ducks.

College Football World Reacts to Oregon’s Loss

Of course, college football fans criticized Oregon for the loss, and here are some of their reactions.

NFL content creator Annie Agar took a shot at head coach Dan Lanning on X: “Credit to Oregon and Dan Lanning; usually, he waits for the playoff to have this bad of a loss.”

Former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell, who is now on CBS Sports HQ, brought up the two quarterbacks in the game: Dante Moore and Drew Mestmaker.

“Drew Mestemaker just outplayed Dante Moore. Dante Moore was a 5-star out of high school. Drew Mestemaker didn’t get any stars because he was a backup QB in high school who never played. Don’t ever give up on your dreams! What a story,” Kanell wrote on X.

Moore went 14 for 29, throwing for 191 yards and two scores, while Mestemaker went 26 of 43, throwing for 317 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, while rushing for 109 yards and one score on six attempts.

Barstool Sports College football expert and co-host of the “Brandon Walker College Football Show” Liam Blutman made a good point about how the 12-team College Football Playoff expansion still gives Oregon a good chance of making the playoff even with the loss.

“And THIS is why the massive Playoff field and Expansion STINK: Oregon is going to lose as 24-point favorites to a team that just lost to Tulsa, and the punishment doesn’t result in ELIMINATION from competing for the National Championship and being the Best Team in CFB. You already lost a chance at that bid, imo,” Blutman wrote on X.

Oregon Still Has a Shot to Make the Playoffs

A few years ago, when the playoffs only included four teams, Oregon faced a challenging path to qualify after a loss. However, the Ducks still have several chances to make the playoffs this season.

Oregon still has a chance to win the Big Ten title, which would then put the program in the playoffs.

Oregon fans are probably panicking right now, but they still have a full season ahead and could head into Big Ten play and go on a run.

The Ducks will look to get back on track when they host Portland State on Friday at 10:30 p.m. EST, before opening up Big Ten play in Week 4 on the road at USC.