How to Watch Oregon Football Without Cable

It’s finally time for Oregon football. Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable, you can watch any and every Ducks game this season.

Your options will vary depending on what exactly you’re looking for, but we have a complete rundown of every single way you can stream any Oregon game in 2026:

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How to Watch Oregon Games Without Cable

Games will be televised on: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN or Big Ten Network

Upcoming: Boise State (9/5, CBS), Oklahoma State (9/12, ESPN), Portland State (9/18, Big Ten Network)

If you want to watch every Oregon game with one service (in order of recommendation):

If you want to watch a single game for free:

If you don’t have any free trials and want to watch a single game for as cheap as possible:

How to Watch Every Oregon Game for the Lowest Price

At the time of writing this, it’s impossible to perfectly plan out the cheapest way to watch every game since the TV coverage is still TBA for many games.

However, here would be our general recommendation on how to spend the least amount of money to watch every Oregon game this season:

Depending on how you use your free trials, and how many different channels Oregon plays on, it will probably cost around $60 to $100 for the season if you switch streaming services effectively.

However, if you don’t mind spending a little more, and you don’t want the hassle of constantly switching streaming services, you can watch every single Oregon game on Fubo. Three months of that will run you around $195 total, and it will cover all your college football needs.