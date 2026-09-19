Pat McAfee Turns College Student Into Instant Millionaire After Stunning College GameDay Moment

James Whitehead woke up Saturday as a college student who said he had never kicked a football before. A few minutes on ESPN’s “College GameDay” later, Pat McAfee was informing him that he had just become a millionaire. The show was live from The Grove in Oxford, Mississippi, ahead of Saturday night’s top-10 matchup between No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 7 LSU.

Whitehead drilled the pressure-packed field goal barefoot, sending the ball through the uprights and producing another ridiculous moment in a segment that has quickly become one of the most unpredictable traditions in college football.

The circumstances made the kick even harder to believe. Before his attempt, Whitehead told McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit that he had never kicked before, leaving Herbstreit to provide some last-second advice before getting into position to hold the ball. Whatever Herbstreit told him apparently worked. Whitehead stepped into the kick, connected cleanly and watched a $1 million football sail through the uprights.

“It turns out, James, you just won $1,000,000,” McAfee said during the ESPN broadcast. “Congratulations, brother. You are a millionaire, James Whitehead.”

Kirk Herbstreit Could Hardly Believe What He Just Watched

Herbstreit’s reaction told the story almost as well as the kick itself. The longtime ESPN analyst looked stunned after watching a student who had just claimed to have no kicking experience successfully handle the pressure of a life-changing attempt on national television. There are college kickers who spend years perfecting their craft without ever facing a moment carrying that kind of financial pressure.

Whitehead did it barefoot with a million dollars sitting on the other side of the uprights. No scholarship was required. No years of specialist camps were necessary. Just some quick advice, one swing of the leg and suddenly McAfee was announcing that another college student had won an amount of money capable of completely changing his life.

Pat McAfee’s College GameDay Contest Keeps Getting Crazier

McAfee’s kicking contest has evolved into considerably more than a throwaway television segment. The former NFL punter has put millions of dollars behind the challenge since it began, while Home Depot joined the 2026 version by agreeing to match the money McAfee puts toward the contest. That partnership has helped push the potential payouts into territory rarely associated with a few minutes of Saturday morning television.

Only one week earlier, Texas freshman Connor Kacena-Merrell converted a second-chance 33-yard attempt worth $1.2 million after Kirk Herbstreit and Matthew McConaughey added money to the pot. Kacena-Merrell ultimately received $600,000, with another $600,000 going to charity, in what was the largest payout in the contest’s history at the time. The University of Texas later detailed how the freshman used his soccer background to handle the barefoot attempt under enormous pressure. Then came Whitehead.

A college student telling Herbstreit and McAfee he had never kicked before, taking the field barefoot and leaving it with McAfee calling him a millionaire sounds more like something somebody would pitch for a television commercial than an actual Saturday morning. That is also exactly why the segment works.

College football already provides enough insanity once the games begin. Somehow, McAfee has now created a weekly opportunity for somebody to have their life changed before noon. What a sport. What a guy.