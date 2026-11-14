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Pat McAfee & Kirk Herbstreit Publicly Apologize to Wake Forest

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KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 26: College Gameday analyst Pat Mcafee reacts prior to the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on September 26, 2026 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons have been one of the more slept-on teams in college football this season, led by head coach Jake Dickert.

On Saturday, they faced one of their biggest challenges yet, taking on a gritty SMU Mustangs team on the road. SMU entered the game as the favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not to mention, ESPN personalities Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit both predicted that SMU would beat Wake Forest on “College GameDay,” which would also hurt the Demon Deacons’ College Football Playoff hopes.

Wake Forest Blows Out SMU in First Half

It didn’t take long after the 12 p.m. ET kickoff between the two ACC teams for McAfee and Herbstreit to publicly apologize to Wake Forest after what transpired in the first half.

Wake Forest scored a touchdown on its opening drive, and I think many simply thought we were in store for a shootout.

Yet, the only team to score all half was the Demon Deacons, who absolutely dominated SMU and took a 42-0 lead into halftime.

McAfee & Herbstreit Apologize to Wake Forest

At halftime, Herbstreit posted a video on social media of himself and McAfee issuing an apology for picking against Wake Forest.

“That’s on us,” McAfee said. “We apologize to Wake. Wake is real. We think they’re so good. I don’t know what we were thinking today… SMU looked good last week, you know who else did? Wake.”

Herbstreit added, “So on behalf of Pat, we’re sorry. We love Wake. And Peter’s here. Peter you know Wake’s good right? We all love Wake.”

The caption Herbstreit put on the video read, “Whelp. Both @PatMcAfeeShow and I want to apologize from the bottom of our hearts for picking against @WakeFB We thought SMU at home had a chance and BOY WERE WE WRONG!! These boys are for real! Congrats and WE BELIEVE!”

Wake Forest entered the game with an 8-1 record and, barring an unforeseen comeback, is about to improve to 9-1 with two regular-season games remaining.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Pat McAfee & Kirk Herbstreit Publicly Apologize to Wake Forest

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