Exclusive: Marcus Neal Jr. Gets Real on Penn State Transfer Decision

The Penn State Nittany Lions experienced quite a bit of turnover ahead of the 2026 campaign, but that hasn’t stopped them from picking up wins in each of their first two games of the year. The No. 14 team in the nation heading into Week 3, it’s clear that Penn State is going to factor into the College Football Playoff discussion as the year unfolds.

On the defensive side of the ball, one of the Nittany Lions‘ newest additions is star safety Marcus Neal Jr., who transferred to Penn State after a pair of standout seasons with the Iowa State Cyclones. In an exclusive interview with Heavy on Penn State, Neal opened up on the Nittany Lions’ ongoing season, while also discussing his new partnership with Venmo.

Why Transferring to Penn State Was an Easy Decision for Marcus Neal Jr.

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Neal was one of the top additions for Penn State on the transfer portal, as he is fresh off a standout campaign with Iowa State (77 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, three pass breakups, one forced fumble). By joining the Nittany Lions, Neal ensured that he would continue playing under head coach Matt Campbell, and it sounds like that was one of the biggest factors that led to him transferring to Penn State.

“I would say just (Campbell) coming here made that decision really easy,” Neal told Heavy on Penn State. “My safeties coach (Deon Broomfield) also came here, and I knew about Penn State, so once I came here on a visit, it just made it easy. I already trust those guys, and I know what they’re all about, so once I came to visit, it was kind of an easy choice.”

Those aforementioned numbers helped Neal earn All-Big 12 honors last season, and considering how he’s playing for a coaching staff he’s already familiar with, it’s safe to say a big season could be in store for the talented safety. In terms of individual goals, though, Neal made it clear he isn’t focused on that, as his main priority involves simply playing football and helping his team pick up wins.

“I really just go out there and play ball, try to do my best for my team and make plays,” Neal revealed. “You might start thinking too much, thinking about stats and all of that extra stuff. I feel like that’s just too much. All of that’s cool, but it will just come if you go out there and do your job.”

Per usual, Penn State will play a star-studded slate of opponents in 2026, which is surely an enticing proposition for potential transfer players. Neal knows every game is important, but there is one contest in particular on the schedule that stands out to him. “I think the right answer, of course, would be just the White Out game (Oct. 10 against USC) … That’s the game I’m really excited for, for sure. Everyone around here is excited for that game. I can’t wait. I’ve heard it’s crazy.”

Marcus Neal Jr. Discusses New Partnership With Venmo

Getty Marcus Neal Jr. opened up on his decision to transfer to Penn State for the 2026 campaign

Off the field, Neal’s decision to join Penn State also opened the door for some new NIL opportunities, one of which saw him join Venmo as part of their NIL program. Similar to his decision to join the Nittany Lions, familiarity played a big role in convincing Neal to team up with Venmo, as he frequently uses the popular cash app.

“I’ve been using Venmo for a while now, and Venmo is an easy way to manage my finances, to give back. I send money back home to my family members because they have Venmo, so it’s an easy way to help them out when they need help,” Neal shared. “NIL, in general, is now helping us be able to do things like that, be able to give back to our community and give back to the people who raised us when they’re not fortunate enough to do some things themselves.”

As a big-time student athlete, managing your finances can be difficult, but it’s a very important part of life in college, especially with a career in the NFL potentially on the horizon for Neal. As part of his work with Venmo, Neal is aiming at helping folks understand how the app can help make managing money easier, as he revealed it plays a big part in his day-to-day life.

“It could be going out with teammates, we’re splitting a bill or something, we can all Venmo one person, or everyone can Venmo me,” Neal said. “Sending money back home. I pay for my haircuts with Venmo. That’s what my barber uses. Just in my day-to-day life, I tend to use Venmo a lot.”

Through two games, Neal has racked up six tackles for Penn State, and as the season goes on, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him continue to turn in bigger and better outings. The Nittany Lions will be back in action against the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday afternoon, with kickoff scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.