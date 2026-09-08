Penn State Legend Dies After NFL Career Included 1985 Bears

Matt Suhey died on Sunday.

The legendary fullback from Penn State and the Chicago Bears was 68 years old.

Suhey’s death was announced on X (formerly Twitter) by Walter Payton’s son, Jarrett.

“Matt Suhey passed away yesterday,” Jarrett began his post. “He was my dad’s closest friend. After we lost my dad in 1999, Matt became the biggest father figure I had. When everything felt uncertain, he was there. My dad left him in charge and Matt never let that responsibility sit lightly. He protected our family. He looked after us. He made sure we were okay, year after year, without ever making it about himself. That is who he was.”

Matt Suhey at Penn State

Suhey was originally from Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and he stayed in his home state to play at Penn State for the Nittany Lions.

He was at PSU from 1976 through 1979. He had 2,818 rushing yards for Penn State and scored 26 touchdowns.

Suhey also had 328 receiving yards and two scores, and 252 punt return yards and an additional TD at Penn State.

He was the grandson of Hall of Fame PSU player and coach Bob Higgins, and the son of College Football Hall of Fame offensive guard Steve Suhey.

Suhey’s son Joe went on to play fullback at PSU from 2007 through 2011.

Matt Suhey With Bears

Suhey entered the NFL as a second-round pick by the Bears in the 1980 NFL Draft.

He went on to be a lead blocker for one of the greatest running backs of all time, Walter Payton.

“Their friendship showed me what real friendship looks like,” Jarrett Payton wrote of his father and Suhey. “Not the easy kind. The kind that lasts when the lights go off, when the stadium is empty, when life gets heavy. Brian’s Song told the story of Piccolo and Sayers. Somebody needs to tell the story of 34 and 26. Two men who trusted each other completely. Two men who became brothers.”

Suhey finished his NFL career with 20 rushing touchdowns in the regular season.

He also ran for a touchdown in the legendary 1985 Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl victory.

Suhey has been named to a list of the 100 greatest Bears of all time.

“I know (Walter Payton) was standing there waiting for him the second he got to heaven,” Jarrett wrote. “I can see it. That smile. That hug. That reunion they both deserved. Our family is so thankful for the love he showed us over the years. The Payton family will continue to lift Donna, Joey, Allison, and Scotty up in prayer during this difficult time. Rest easy, Uncle Matt. We love you. We always will.”