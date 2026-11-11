Projected 1st-Round NFL Draft Pick to Miss Remainder of Season

A projected first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft will miss the rest of the college football season following surgery.

Rutgers star wide receiver KJ Duff underwent surgery this week to address a high-ankle injury, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Thamel reported the news on Wednesday, Nov. 11, confirming that Duff will not return for the Scarlet Knights’ final three games.

There’s some good news for the 6-foot-6 receiver. Duff is expected to resume full football activities in January, giving him time to prepare for the next stage of his career.

The injury pops into view as Duff draws considerable NFL Draft attention. CBS Sports projected the Rutgers standout as a first-round selection in a mock draft published Wednesday.

KJ Duff Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery After Breakout Year

Duff’s season ends with 45 receptions for 774 yards and nine touchdowns across eight games.

The junior averaged 17.2 yards per catch and scored three touchdowns against UMass in the season opener. He also caught nine passes for 113 yards and two scores in Rutgers’ 37-30 victory over Maryland on Oct. 17.

His injury trouble surfaced ahead of Rutgers’ Oct. 31 matchup with Michigan.

Duff entered the contest dealing with an ankle problem. He attempted to play but aggravated the injury during the first half and did not return.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano later praised the receiver’s effort to get on the field.

“He literally lived in the building all week to get treatment,” Schiano said after the Michigan game.

Schiano added that Duff had been enjoying a tremendous season.

This recent occurrence leaves Rutgers without its top receiving threat. The Scarlet Knights go into Saturday’s game against Nebraska with a 2-7 record.

CBS Sports Projects KJ Duff as First-Round NFL Draft Pick

Duff’s injury comes during an important year for his professional future.

In a three-round 2027 NFL mock draft published Nov. 11, CBS Sports’ Mike Renner projected Duff to the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 28 overall selection.

Renner identified Duff as a possible replacement for Jordan Addison, who is approaching free agency. The analyst lauded the Rutgers receiver’s ability to stretch the field and make catches over smaller defensive backs.

Duff stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 225 pounds, giving him the size NFL teams often seek in an outside receiver.

His production supports that projection.

In 2025, Duff recorded 60 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. He followed that performance with nine scores in just eight games this season.

Over three years at Rutgers, Duff has accumulated 132 catches, 2,283 yards and 17 touchdowns.

His next decision will mean a lot. As a junior, Duff can pursue the 2027 NFL Draft or return to college.

At the moment, the focus turns to his recovery.