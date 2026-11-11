Record-Breaking UCLA QB Gets Honest About Bruins’ National Title Chances

The UCLA Bruins haven’t heard national championship chatter since the last time they started 9-0. That Bruins team eventually fell to Miami during the regular season. Now coach Bob Chesney, quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, running back Wayne Knight and company don’t want a repeat of that 1998 moment.

This Bruins team has re-galvanized the San Gabriel Valley region, plus has won over past UCLA stars.

Including one past record-breaking quarterback who became honest about UCLA’s national title chances. Who’s also one who became a part of some high moments involving Bruins football too.

Which UCLA Record-Breaker Became Honest About 2026 Bruins?

Former quarterback Brett Hundley knows all about UCLA ascending. He played on the Jim Mora-led Bruins teams that ranked as high as seventh overall in 2014 and 2015. All while Hundley shattered some notable passing marks including career touchdown passes before Dorian Thompson-Robinson broke the mark.

Now the former NFL quarterback is watching Chesney and company lead this team into the top five. All while standing alone as the Big Ten’s last undefeated team left.

But does Hundley believe this Bruins team is capable of finally winning a national title? He shared this take with Kyle Odegard of The Action Network that will certainly turn heads among the UCLA faithful.

“I think they should be,” Hundley told Odegard. “I truly think they deserve to be there. With next week against Illinois, then at the Big House (versus Michigan), and finishing with USC — if we can get through that stretch undefeated, there is no question (UCLA can win the national title). These are all tough, tough opponents.”

When Brett Hundley Knew This UCLA Team was Different

Hundley himself got a taste of UCLA’s resurgence before the Chesney era even began.

“When I went up for fall camp, I said from the jump: With (new coach Bob) Chesney, something’s different,” Hundley told Odegard. “The culture he had, the players…I didn’t expect them to do what they’re doing now, but I’m so happy, because the sky is the limit for this team.”

UCLA now elevated to fourth overall once the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday. The Bruins very much control their own destiny for both the Big Ten Conference Championship Game and earning a CFP spot. Both would become school firsts for this historic program.

Final Hurdles for UCLA

UCLA now gets a bowl eligible Illinois team on Friday inside the Rose Bowl. No doubt the Fighting Illini want to deliver a huge statement in the Big Ten by stunning the Bruins. Which, in turn, could even boost the Illini’s slim chances of playing in the CFP.

Michigan’s environment surely will test the Bruins the following week, despite the Wolverines’ rough start in the switch to Kyle Whittingham as head coach.

Finally, the rival USC Trojans represent the only ranked foe Chesney and UCLA must deal with. And USC also moved up in the CFP rankings at No. 18 overall, jumping two spots up.

So the post-Thanksgiving showdown with the Trojans in Pasadena could ultimately decide who plays for the conference title. Regardless, one UCLA legend is growing confident that Chesney’s team is going to be bringing back championship hardware down the road.