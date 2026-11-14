Recruit With More than 40 Offers Turns Heads With UCLA, Bob Chesney Photo

The UCLA Bruins welcomed an elite group of recruits ahead of their Illinois showdown Friday. But one four-star recruiting target armed with more than 40 scholarship offers turned heads. All thanks to a viral photo involving him and the coaches, including head coach Bob Chesney.

And this picture further signals how much blue chip recruits are growing intrigued by the direction of Bruins football.

The Recruit Who Turned Heads Before Illinois at UCLA Showdown

Rivals recruiting insider Adam Gorney posted this moment via the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Four-star from Victor Valley High in Victorville, California Makai Buchanan posed with Chesney and the coaches. And he’s the same recruit armed with 44 total scholarships and counting.

While Buchanan is a young 2029 recruit, it’s rare that UCLA has hosted a recruit with that many offers this early in the Chesney regime. So Buchanan’s visit further signals how blue chip prospects like the running back are growing interested in UCLA.

Plus his visit could alter Buchanan’s frontrunners.

Insider Reveals Where UCLA Stands

Gorney helped reveal some intel on Buchanan’s visit before the photo even surfaced.

“Throughout his sophomore season, Buchanan has said Georgia, Ohio State and USC have been the frontrunners in his recruitment but there’s also no doubt Buchanan has closely watched what Wayne Knight has done in UCLA’s backfield,” Gorney wrote.

Knight indeed has reignited the UCLA backfield. And putting together stellar production at a place that produced legendary backs like Maurice Jones-Drew, Johnathan Franklin, Gaston Green, Shawn Wills, plus former Bruins head coach and the school’s fifth-leading rusher DeShaun Foster.

Now this UCLA visit could be what catapults the Bruins to the top of Buchanan’s list, per Gorney.

“This weekend will be a big trip to see if the Bruins can crack into that top group. Especially since Georgia moved his visit to January and staying home is still a strong consideration,” Gorney said. “UCLA does have a little ground to make up in Buchanan’s recruitment but Friday night’s visit could be a jumping off point to get the Bruins much higher in Buchanan’s recruitment. Especially if the Bulldogs and Buckeyes look at other 2029 running backs.”

Other Powers Pursuing Makai Buchanan

Once again Buchanan is the nation’s most wanted 2029 talent with holding 44 reported offers and counting. His burst through the hole, followed by showing an advanced second gear, turned him into a coveted prospect.

UCLA, Georgia and Ohio State aren’t the only blue bloods in pursuit of the California desert talent. USC offered him early as coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden have re-emphasized recruiting local. LSU and coach Lane Kiffin extended an offer to him too. Miami is making the attempt to land Buchanan as well.

Meanwhile, North Carolina and coach Bill Belichick are aiming to lure him in with their scholarship. The nation’s No. 2 ranked team Utah is one more aiming to win over Buchanan.

But now, UCLA fans will hope that Chesney and the coaching staff’s interaction with Buchanan is enough to eventual get him choosing Westwood.