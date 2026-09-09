Romeo Doubs’ Different-Looking Helmet Turns Nevada Underdog Into NFL Guardian Cap Icon

Romeo Doubs had a chance of “earning a backup role” in the NFL, according to his official NFL.com pre-draft scouting report when he was coming out of his tenure with the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Doubs has done so much more than that, though. He turned into a key contributor for the Green Bay Packers, then a big free agent signing for the New England Patriots — and all along, a bit of a under-the-radar icon for his different-looking helmet, a Guardian Cap.

If there’s one thing that Doubs gets noticed for during NFL games more than any other, it’s his unusual helmet.

For those who have seen it before, it’s clear that it’s not actually an entirely different helmet.

But for the uninitiated, those who may remember watching Doubs at Nevada and wondering if he could make it as an NFL player, it’s worth understanding why it looks like Doubs is wearing a bigger helmet than everyone else.

Why Is Romeo Doubs’ Helmet Different and Bigger?

The first key to answering this question is this: Doubs doesn’t actually have a different helmet than his teammates.

He’s wearing the same kind of helmet on around his head as all of his teammates — but you aren’t actually seeing that helmet on TV.

Instead, you’re seeing a cover over the helmet. That’s called a Guardian Cap.

What is a Guardian Cap?

A Guardian Cap is a soft, protective, shell covering that goes over the regulation NFL helmet.

It is designed to help prevent head injuries. The idea is that it limits the overall damage that impact can do by softening the amount of force that actually goes onto the skull and brain.

Guardian Caps were first allowed to be worn on NFL practice fields in 2020.

The first time players could wear Guardian Caps in games was 2024.

Why does Romeo Doubs wear a Guardian Cap?

Doubs began wearing a Guardian Cap late in the 2024 season. He missed two weeks with a concussion that he sustained against the San Francisco 49ers, and when he returned, he had the extra covering on his head.

In his first game with the Guardian Cap, Doubs caught a pair of touchdowns.

Doubs wore the Guardian Cap for the entire 2025 NFL season, and based on his preseason appearance as he has prepared for his first season with the Patriots, it seems he will continue to rock the look in New England.

An Improbable NFL Player

This is the fuller blurb referenced above about Doubs from NFL.com: