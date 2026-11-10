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Rutgers Makes $18.5 Million Greg Schiano Decision: Report

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Rutgers v Wisconsin
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MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks on in the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 07, 2026 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have made their decision on Greg Schiano.

Despite a 2-7 record and a second straight losing season, Rutgers plans to bring back its longtime head coach in 2027.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Tuesday, Nov. 10 that Schiano will return for his 19th season at Rutgers. He has coached the Scarlet Knights across two stints, from 2001-11 and again since 2020.

Schiano has won a school-record 101 games, but his latest season has gone badly. Rutgers is 1-5 in Big Ten play and has lost three straight games.

The latest defeat came Saturday, Nov. 7, when Wisconsin beat Rutgers 31-10. The loss ended any chance of reaching a bowl game.

Rutgers Sticks With Greg Schiano Despite Losing Record

Rutgers v Wisconsin
GettyMADISON, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 07: Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights argues a call in the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 07, 2026 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Schiano led Rutgers to consecutive seven-win seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Scarlet Knights reached bowl games both years, giving the program hope that it could gain ground in the Big Ten.

That progress stalled in 2025.

Rutgers finished 5-7 and won only two conference games. The problems continued this fall, beginning with a 37-21 home loss to UMass.

The Scarlet Knights have since beaten Howard and Maryland, but those remain their only victories.

Following the Wisconsin loss, Schiano admitted to NJ.com that his expectations for the season may have been too high.

“It’s very disappointing,” Schiano said.

He added that the team would need to examine what went wrong once the season ended.

Schiano previously insisted he was focused on coaching rather than his job security.

“I’m focused on Wisconsin, I’m focused on recruiting. I’m focused on the portal,” he told NJ.com before the game.

Greg Schiano’s $18.6 Million Buyout Loomed Over Rutgers

Ohio v Rutgers
GettyPISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during pregame warmups for their game against the Ohio Bobcats at SHI Stadium on August 28, 2025 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

Money was a major deliberation in Rutgers’ decision.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, firing Schiano following the 2026 season would cost the university roughly $18.5 million.

His contract runs through 2029 and includes a scheduled raise for 2027.

An October NJ.com analysis estimated that firing Schiano and his staff would cost roughly $28 million over the next three years, before hiring replacements.

Athletic director Keli Zinn has made clear that she expects Rutgers’ results to match its investment.

Speaking in a recent interview, Zinn said that a program investing at the ninth-highest level in its conference should perform at a similar level.

Rutgers has fallen well short of that standard.

Schiano will now have another season to prove he can reverse the decline. The Scarlet Knights still have three games left in 2026, beginning with Nebraska on Nov. 14.

So, Rutgers has chosen continuity over a costly coaching change.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Rutgers Makes $18.5 Million Greg Schiano Decision: Report

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