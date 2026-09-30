Ryan Day Argues Why OSU Star WR Jeremiah Smith is Unique

Projected to be a Heisman candidate before the season, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is already halfway to his production from last year. And as Smith prepares to rack up more yards for the undefeated Buckeyes, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day explained what the star receiver special during his weekly press conference.

Ryan Day Explains What Makes Jeremiah Smith Special

“What separates him is the mindset, the discipline, and then the skillset,” said Day. He then detailed how Smith has all the necessary attributes to be an elite playmaker. “It’s hard to discredit the fact that he’s really big and really strong and really fast and powerful, and has really good hand-eye coordination,” he added.

Day even revealed the advice he often tells Smith. “We talk about it all the time. You can’t control how much talent you have. You can only control your discipline and skill.”

Smith is on Track to Set New Career-Highs

And after surpassing 12,000 yards receiving in his two prior seasons, Smith has used those traits to take his game to another so far in 2026. Through just four games, Smith has caught 33 passes for 617 yards and scored seven touchdowns. He’s averaging 18.7 yards per catch, which currently stands as a career-high.

Smith recorded 87 receptions for 12,43 yards with 12 scores last season and hauled in 76 balls for his still single-season best 1,315 yards while finding the end zone 15 times as a freshman in 2024.

Day and Smith also both know that individual recognition will come for the Miami, Fla. native as long as he keeps producing and the team keeps winning. With one goal in mind, and that’s capturing another Big Ten and national title, Smith has an important opportunity to put his skills on display against a fellow Associated Press Top 25 ranked team this Saturday when No. 6 Ohio State travels to Iowa City to take on the No. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Kinnick Stadium.