SEC Commissioner Confirms They’re Considering Radical Move

The SEC and its commissioner, Greg Sankey, kicked off Media Day after a fascinating 2025 college football season.

Last year, the SEC had a whopping five teams represent it in the College Football Playoffs, the most of any conference by a long shot. The Ole Miss Rebels made it the furthest, but only got to the semifinals, where they lost to the ACC’s Miami Hurricanes.

Entering 2026, the SEC has made it clear how they feel about all the talk about the playoffs potentially expanding from 12 teams to 24. There have been talks behind closed doors about a move that could completely change the college football landscape, and it has been confirmed.

Talks of Playoff Expansion Could Cause SEC to Take Drastic Measures

Back in May, there were conversations about concerns over potential playoff expansion and NIL spending getting out of control. That led to some interesting comments from Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart, who suggested that SEC teams might consider disassociating from the NCAA if things don’t improve.

During SEC Media Day, Sankey was asked about those talks and whether they were for real. He could not lie about what kinds of conversations are being had.

“They’re real,” Sankey said via On3’s Brett McMurphy. “The frustrations (for some) that bring them to the point of saying we should look at something significantly different.”

For the playoff expansion to 24 teams to happen, the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, and Notre Dame have to agree. Every conference except for the SEC wants it to happen.

Could the SEC Really Pull Off Leaving the NCAA?

Leaving the NCAA would be an unprecedented move that would completely change the landscape of college football forever. While there have been frustrations with the NCAA in recent years, no one has ever considered a move like this because they are making too much money for it to happen.

The SEC currently has 16 teams, so there is enough to create a 12-game regular season and run their own playoff system. They could either have a four-team or an eight-team playoff that runs for two to three weeks.

Last year, the SEC, despite not making it to the national title game, had a lot of success in the regular season with the teams they have. 10 of the 16 teams finished the regular season with winning records and were bowl-eligible.

Going down the route of leaving would cause a domino effect on the other three power conferences and Notre Dame. It would force them to decide whether to stick it out with the NCAA, join the SEC to form some kind of superconference, or do their own thing as well.

The SEC is a long way from making that kind of decision, so there might be time to talk them out of considering it, but the future of college football might get bleak depending on NIL and the playoff system.