SEC Notices Mizzou’s Daeden Hopkins In Border War Victory

The Missouri Tigers dominated the second half of the Border War en route to a 38-21 victory over their oldest rival. While Austin Simmons received praise for his efforts, he was not the only one.

Tigers defensive end Daeden Hopkins was honored as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after an explosive effort in the rivalry matchup on Friday night. Hopkins had 4.5 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and forced a fumble in the Missouri win.

Hopkins, a sophomore from Hermann, Missouri, shares the honor with Devan Thompkins of the Alabama Crimson Tide in week two.

Daeden Hopkins Leads The Way With 1.5 Sacks

The Tigers’ defense got to the Kansas backfield for seven tackles for loss; Hopkins accounted for 1.5 TFLs. Hopkins also co-led the team in sacks on Friday night. Donta Simpson and Hopkins both finished the night with 1.5 sacks.

Hopkins also deflected a pass and forced a Kansas fumble in the contest. The Tigers’ defense locked down in the second half, forcing turnovers and only allowing one second-half scoring drive by the Jayhawks.

Missouri’s defense suffocated the Kansas offense; Hopkins had five quarterback pressures in the contest. Those pressures forced questionable decisions by Isaiah Marshall and led to turnovers that Missouri capitalized on.

With a ton of new members of the Missouri defense, that was just as big a question as their quarterback in the offseason. The Tigers’ interior defensive line was questioned in the offseason. Along with new faces and a new defensive coordinator in Corey Batoon, there was a lot to be seen from the Missouri defense.

Through two weeks, the Missouri defense has not budged and continues to be a relentless force.

Missouri Tigers Defense Ranks In CFB

Missouri was a top-10 defense in yards per game allowed last season. So far this year, the Tigers are allowing fewer yards per game than they did last year. Missouri’s defense has allowed 255 yards per game this season and is top-20 in Division I so far this season.

Missouri was top-20 in opponent points per game last season as well. So far, teams are averaging one more point per game than the Tigers allowed last season. Missouri’s defensive identity has been one of the mainstays of head coach Eli Drinkwitz’s tenure. Keeping high-flying offenses locked in a gritty and physical game, giving the Tigers a chance in underdog matchups.

The Tigers’ defense will be one to watch once again as the team continues to apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Missouri’s defensive front has kept offenses on their heels and pressing as time winds down.

Missouri’s defense will next take the field against the Troy Trojans in their final non-conference matchup before the real test of SEC play begins.