Intriguing Name Tops 2026 SEC QB Rankings — And It’s Not Arch Manning

The college football season is just under two months away, and the overall talent at the quarterback position — particularly in the SEC — is expected to be strong this year.

On Monday, On3’s Chris Low ranked the top 10 quarterbacks in the SEC heading into the 2026 season, with some surprising placements throughout the list.

Trinidad Chambliss Claims Top Spot

Sitting in the No. 1 spot is Ole Miss star Trinidad Chambliss, a choice that isn’t necessarily shocking.

Experience clearly played a major role in the rankings, as Chambliss enters this season as a sixth-year senior and will turn 24 next month.

Chambliss transferred from Division II Ferris State prior to last season and stepped into the starting role after an early-season injury to Austin Simmons. From that point on, he never looked back.

He led Ole Miss to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff while ending the year with 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just three interceptions through the air. He also added 527 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Arch Manning Ranked No. 2

Manning came in at No. 2 behind Chambliss, bringing plenty of experience as he enters his fourth season at Texas and his second as the full-time starting quarterback.

After a slow start to his 2025 campaign, Manning settled in and by the end of the season emerged as one of the top performers at the position nationally.

Last season, Manning threw for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while also rushing 92 times for 399 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Rankings: 3–10

After Chambliss and Manning claimed the top two spots, here is how the rest of the top 10 SEC quarterbacks rounded out in Low’s rankings: