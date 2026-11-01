South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers Puts NFL Draft On Notice

LaNorris Sellers entered the 2025 college football season as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick.

For most of the months since then, that has seemed like a far-off prognostication. Sellers didn’t look anything like such a prospect for the entirety of last year at South Carolina, and his 2026 season didn’t start off much better, either.

All of a sudden, though, Sellers is coming on strong.

The Gamecocks are posting impressive wins, and Sellers is again looking like a guy who could tantalize an NFL team into drafting him quite highly.

LaNorris Sellers Stats

LaNorris Sellers’ latest showcase performance came on Halloween when the Gamecocks raced past the Oklahoma Sooners, 42-25.

Sellers was a brilliant 19-for-24 passing the ball for 301 yards. He threw three touchdowns, although he did toss two interceptions.

In ESPN’s QBR statistic, which goes up to 100, Sellers got a 95.4 on Saturday.

That’s in part because he also ran the heck out of the ball, carrying 13 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Sellers has some similarity to Cam Newton, and when he’s going well, it’s impressive to watch.

It’s now three wins in a row for Sellers and South Carolina.

On Oct. 10, they beat Florida 38-19. Sellers threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns while running for another score.

Then on Oct. 24, they held off Tennessee in a 27-24 win. Sellers threw for 210 yards and a TD while running for 96 yards and another two TDs.

It’s been an odd season. South Carolina beat Kent State and Towson in blowout fashion to open the season. Then they lost to Mississippi State, Alabama and Kentucky.

The signs of a turnaround were there on Oct. 3 against Kentucky, when the Gamecocks lost 35-34 in overtime. Sellers threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns while running 17 times for 147 yards.

Since then, Sellers and the Gamecocks have been close to unstoppable.

LaNorris Sellers’ NFL Draft Outlook

At his best, Sellers is a big, physical, strong-armed passer who can run quickly and powerfully.

You can look at him and see Cam Newton, who won an MVP and made a Super Bowl.

You can also look at him and see Anthony Richardson, who has been a bust after the Colts took him No. 4 in 2023 out of Florida.

The roller coaster nature of Sellers’ South Carolina career won’t do him any favors. It creates doubt in the minds of evaluators. Which version of Sellers is the one you’re getting?

But if he closes the season with more games like the ones he’s playing right now, Sellers is going to enter himself into some high-level draft pick conversations. At his best, Sellers is special.