Syracuse’s Calvin Russell Injury Return Pace Is Amazing News

From the moment Calvin Russell committed to play college football at Syracuse University, his debut for the Orange has been one of the most anticipated moments in the recent history of the program.

That took a brutal turn on March 30, though, when the five-star wide receiver tore his Achilles tendon.

Russell had surgery the next day, doing what he could to start his recovery immediately, but that’s an injury that often can have up to a year’s worth of rehab time.

It sounds like Russell won’t need nearly that much time.

When Is Calvin Russell Coming Back?

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown told reporters on Monday that Russell is just “a few weeks” from returning to the football field, according to Syracuse.com’s Chris Carlson.

That doesn’t mean Russell will be immediately into game action, but even just getting back on the field to ramp up less than six months after the injury would be remarkable. He has already been doing non-contact football drills, according to Carlson.

It at least leaves the door open to a potential debut at Syracuse this season for Russell.

“He’s already working and doing things,” Brown said, via Syracuse.com. “In a few weeks. He should be back in the next few weeks.”

Brown, for one, isn’t surprised.

“Calvin is Superman,” the head coach said earlier this summer. “When he’s ready to fly, we’ll put the cape on.”

How Redshirt Rules Matter With Calvin Russell

Redshirt rules would’ve mattered in the past for Russell.

The previous method, in which a player could play four games but still get a redshirt and maintain that season of eligibility, could’ve come into play depending on when exactly Russell gets back on the field.

Instead, though, the NCAA has shifted its approach to the notable “5-for-5” model.

That means that a player gets five years to play five seasons. It does away with the traditional redshirt and medical hardship waivers.

It essentially means that Russell’s injury won’t stop him from playing four seasons of college football, at least — and if he gets back for part of this season, he could be healthy for nearly five full seasons.

Of course, if Russell is as advertised, Syracuse may view him as a player who will eventually leave early for the NFL.

Or for the cynic, if Russell is as advertised, maybe he transfers to a national powerhouse after a year or two.

For now, though, SU is simply awaiting his return. Whenever Russell gets onto the field, it’ll be a big deal in Central New York. Apparently even an Achilles tear can’t hold him back.