Hi, Subscriber

Syracuse Loses WR Commit After 29 Months

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Head coach Fran Brown of the Syracuse Orange looks on during the fourth quarter against the SMU Mustangs at JMA Wireless Dome on October 31, 2026 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Rebecca Villagracia/Getty Images)

The Syracuse Orange took a huge hit on the recruiting trail on Monday night.

Their first recruit in the Class of 2027, after about 29 months committed to come to SU, has decommitted.

The player’s name is Tank White, and he’s a talented wide receiver.

But the news broke on Monday that White will no longer be coming to Central New York.

Syracuse Loses Long-Term WR Commit

GettySYRACUSE, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: Head coach Fran Brown of the Syracuse Orange looks on during the second quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at JMA Wireless Dome on October 17, 2026 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Rebecca Villagracia/Getty Images)

There’s something notable about the first commit in a given recruiting class. He’s the player who sets the tone. He’s the guy who others follow.

Tank White was that guy in Syracuse’s 2027 class.

Players almost never commit that early anymore, but White did, and for more than two years, he didn’t waver.

But on Monday night, Rivals reported that White is backing out of his commitment.

Signing is coming soon, and the high school senior no longer wanted to stick with the program he had committed to at the end of his freshman year of high school.

Tank White Recruiting

GettySOUTH BEND, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Head coach Fran Brown of the Syracuse Orange looks on against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 22, 2025 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Tank White is a 3-star wide receiver from Melbourne, Florida, where he attends Cocoa High School.

He’s listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds by Rivals.

On Rivals, White is listed as the No. 221 wide receiver nationally, while 247 Sports actually ranks him as the No. 86 receiver nationally.

Either way, it’s a tough loss for Syracuse, which has shown an ability to develop wideout talent in recent years.

His Rivals profile now shows four schools which are getting predictions and buzz around potentially landing White after his backing out from his SU commitment.

Two are in the ACC: Pittsburgh and Boston College.

But the two listed atop the Rivals industry predictions metric are both in-state schools for White: Central Florida and South Florida. It certainly wouldn’t be shocking if White stayed closer to home at UCF or USF.

South Florida is particularly interesting, because they’ve got first-year head coach Brian Hartline — who was believed to be a great wide receivers coach when he was at Ohio State.

Regardless, Syracuse may now have to find another wideout to bolster its 2027 class. Losing the long-term commitment of Tank White hurts.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Syracuse Loses WR Commit After 29 Months

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on College Football News

More Heavy on College Football News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x