Syracuse Loses WR Commit After 29 Months

The Syracuse Orange took a huge hit on the recruiting trail on Monday night.

Their first recruit in the Class of 2027, after about 29 months committed to come to SU, has decommitted.

The player’s name is Tank White, and he’s a talented wide receiver.

But the news broke on Monday that White will no longer be coming to Central New York.

Syracuse Loses Long-Term WR Commit

There’s something notable about the first commit in a given recruiting class. He’s the player who sets the tone. He’s the guy who others follow.

Tank White was that guy in Syracuse’s 2027 class.

Players almost never commit that early anymore, but White did, and for more than two years, he didn’t waver.

But on Monday night, Rivals reported that White is backing out of his commitment.

Signing is coming soon, and the high school senior no longer wanted to stick with the program he had committed to at the end of his freshman year of high school.

Also in other recruiting news, 2027 WR Tank White decommitted from Syracuse football just moments ago, per @Rivals. White pledged to the Orange all the way back on June 7, 2024 and was the first player to commit to SU’s 2027 class.@DOsports https://t.co/fx5pw5Xd90 — Matthew Gray (@ma77hew_gray) November 9, 2026

Tank White Recruiting

Tank White is a 3-star wide receiver from Melbourne, Florida, where he attends Cocoa High School.

He’s listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds by Rivals.

On Rivals, White is listed as the No. 221 wide receiver nationally, while 247 Sports actually ranks him as the No. 86 receiver nationally.

Either way, it’s a tough loss for Syracuse, which has shown an ability to develop wideout talent in recent years.

His Rivals profile now shows four schools which are getting predictions and buzz around potentially landing White after his backing out from his SU commitment.

Two are in the ACC: Pittsburgh and Boston College.

But the two listed atop the Rivals industry predictions metric are both in-state schools for White: Central Florida and South Florida. It certainly wouldn’t be shocking if White stayed closer to home at UCF or USF.

South Florida is particularly interesting, because they’ve got first-year head coach Brian Hartline — who was believed to be a great wide receivers coach when he was at Ohio State.

Regardless, Syracuse may now have to find another wideout to bolster its 2027 class. Losing the long-term commitment of Tank White hurts.