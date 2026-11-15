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Syracuse Makes History With Tommy DeVito, Kyle McCord on NFL Sunday

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MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 15: Tommy DeVito of New England Patriots talks to the media in the post-game press conference after the NFL match between the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions at the Allianz Arena on November 15, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

The Syracuse Orange picked up an epic college football win on Saturday over North Carolina State, and then on Sunday, SU had a fascinating role in NFL action for Week 10 of the professional season.

Tommy DeVito and Kyle McCord achieved something that has never happened before for former Syracuse QBs in the NFL.

While neither picked up a win, that wasn’t the feat. Let’s break it down here.

Syracuse Makes History

GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 08: Dani Dennis-Sutton #51 of the Green Bay Packers pressures Tommy DeVito #16 of the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter of a game at Gillette Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

This is the first time that Syracuse has ever had two of its former quarterbacks throw passes in the NFL on the same day, according to SU announcer Brian Higgins.

DeVito and McCord both began this season as backups, but both were in by the midway point in the first quarter on Sunday.

McCord was planned. Malik Willis was placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins earlier in the week, and so McCord entered the weekend as the known starter.

DeVito wasn’t part of the plan. New England Patriots starting quarterback Drake Maye hurt his ankle early in Sunday’s game in Germany and was eventually ruled out.

Regardless, both got NFL action on Sunday, which is quite the achievement for both of them.

Different Syracuse Paths

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Kyle McCord #14 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

DeVito and McCord had sort of opposite Syracuse paths.

When DeVito came to SU, he was a top recruit relative to their recent QB history. He was a huge get for the Orange.

DeVito was solid for the ‘Cuse but didn’t finish his college career in Central New York. He transferred to Illinois, where he wore a nearly identical uniform to the one he had at SU.

McCord didn’t begin in Syracuse. He went to Ohio State first, and even started for the powerhouse Buckeyes.

But Ohio State ushered McCord out in favor of Will Howard, and he came to Syracuse for his last season — and set pretty much every single-season passing record on offer at SU.

Now, both are in the NFL, DeVito as an undrafted player (who has starting experience with the Giants), McCord as a sixth-round pick.

It’s unlikely that either of them will ever approach the heights of SU legend Donovan McNabb. But for the first time ever, two former SU QBs tossed the football around on the same day in the NFL regular season. That’s pretty cool.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Syracuse Makes History With Tommy DeVito, Kyle McCord on NFL Sunday

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