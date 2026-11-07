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Syracuse’s Steve Angeli Didn’t Spike Ball Because Of NCAA Rule

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SYRACUSE, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Steve Angeli #9 of the Syracuse Orange throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the SMU Mustangs at JMA Wireless Dome on October 31, 2026 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Rebecca Villagracia/Getty Images)

At first, it was really confusing to the ESPN2 announcers during Saturday’s college football game between Syracuse and Clemson.

On the final play of the half, SU quarterback Steve Angeli didn’t spike the football. Taking the snap with two seconds left after a first down, Angeli threw a short pass, a tackle was made, and the half was over.

The announcers wanted to know why Angeli hadn’t spiked the ball.

It turns out Angeli knew exactly what he was doing, based on an NCAA rule.

Why Steve Angeli Didn’t Spike Ball

GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JULY 16: Quarterback Steve Angeli #9 of the Syracuse Orange speaks during the ACC Kickoff media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown on July 16, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

Steve Angeli didn’t spike the ball because in the NCAA, the rules say there must be three seconds on the clock to spike it and stop the clock in this scenario:

In this spot, there were only two seconds on the clock.

Syracuse had completed a pass for a first down on the prior play, which stops the clock only temporarily to move the chains. It restarts before the ball can be snapped, and Syracuse didn’t have a timeout.

There was time for SU to snap it and run a play, but the rule means they couldn’t snap it and spike it and leave time on the clock.

So there was no chance for Syracuse to spike it and set up a field goal. The rules didn’t allow it.

Steve Angeli Knew

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 30: Steve Angeli #9 of the Syracuse Orange looks to pass during the second half of the 2025 Aflac Kickoff Game between the Syracuse Orange and the Tennessee Volunteers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Angeli walked off the field holding up three fingers. While there’s no way to know for sure, he clearly wasn’t signaling for a field goal. The first half was over.

He likely was pointing out that he needed three seconds, and that he only had two.

The problem for Angeli was that his offensive teammates didn’t seem to be ready to run a real offensive play. It could’ve worked, because the defense was thinking spike, too. It was an odd way to end the first half.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Syracuse’s Steve Angeli Didn’t Spike Ball Because Of NCAA Rule

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