Syracuse’s Steve Angeli Didn’t Spike Ball Because Of NCAA Rule

At first, it was really confusing to the ESPN2 announcers during Saturday’s college football game between Syracuse and Clemson.

On the final play of the half, SU quarterback Steve Angeli didn’t spike the football. Taking the snap with two seconds left after a first down, Angeli threw a short pass, a tackle was made, and the half was over.

The announcers wanted to know why Angeli hadn’t spiked the ball.

It turns out Angeli knew exactly what he was doing, based on an NCAA rule.

Why Steve Angeli Didn’t Spike Ball

Steve Angeli didn’t spike the ball because in the NCAA, the rules say there must be three seconds on the clock to spike it and stop the clock in this scenario:

For clarity on the end-of-half play for Syracuse just now vs. Clemson: Per NCAA rules, you need at least 3 seconds on the clock for a spike. So that was a weird but correct play by Orange veteran QB Steve Angeli there — which the ESPN2 broadcast did not pick up on or mention — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) November 7, 2026

In this spot, there were only two seconds on the clock.

Syracuse had completed a pass for a first down on the prior play, which stops the clock only temporarily to move the chains. It restarts before the ball can be snapped, and Syracuse didn’t have a timeout.

There was time for SU to snap it and run a play, but the rule means they couldn’t snap it and spike it and leave time on the clock.

So there was no chance for Syracuse to spike it and set up a field goal. The rules didn’t allow it.

Steve Angeli Knew

Angeli walked off the field holding up three fingers. While there’s no way to know for sure, he clearly wasn’t signaling for a field goal. The first half was over.

He likely was pointing out that he needed three seconds, and that he only had two.

The problem for Angeli was that his offensive teammates didn’t seem to be ready to run a real offensive play. It could’ve worked, because the defense was thinking spike, too. It was an odd way to end the first half.