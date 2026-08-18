TCU Dismisses Defender Who was Projected to Start for 2026 Horned Frogs

The TCU Horned Frogs delivered a swift change to their 2026 roster. Free safety Jacob Fields reopened competition at that spot. With coach Sonny Dykes and the team removing Fields from the Horned Frogs Tuesday.

The Big 12 Conference school confirmed that Fields is no longer a part of the team, including stating the reason.

“Due to a violation of team rules, Jacob Fields has been removed from our roster and will not be a member of our football team moving forward,” a statement from a team spokesperson read.

Fields had taken a bulk of the first team reps at free safety per multiple reports.

Jacob Fields Arrived as a Transfer

Fields never started his career in Fort Worth.

He came to the Horned Frogs via Louisiana Tech, where he tallied a team-high 92 tackles and picked off three passes, taking two back for touchdowns. Fields earned Conference USA Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors in the process.

Fields became just as solid in 2024 while in Ruston: Intercepting two passes, breaking up four throws and delivering 54 tackles.

TCU gained a defender with 14 pass breakups and five picks in tow. Plus reeled in a Texas native too, as Fields previously starred at Melissa High School and became a three-star recruit.

Jacob Fields Entered Expecting to Replace NFL Draft Pick

Fields came close to replacing a prominent defender from 2025.

Bud Clark starred at the spot before landing with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Clark joined the franchise as a second round selection and is taking in his first NFL Training Camp.

So Fields originally entered the picture to replace the decorated safety. He even brought a plethora of experience over featuring 21 consecutive starts.

But now TCU must pivot elsewhere to find a new replacement for Clark.

Options That TCU has Amid Jacob Fields Departure

So now Dykes and defensive coordinator Andy Avalos will need to find an immediate replacement here.

Junior Jordan Lester rises first into the free safety picture. Lester challenged Fields for free safety during the offseason per multiple reports and now figures to be the new No. 1 FS contender.

So while Lester fills the fifth spot in TCU’s 4-2-5, true freshman Zach Taylor rises as the backup option. Taylor received a three-star rating from the national recruiting outlets and hails from Katy Jordan High in Texas.

TCU kicks off its season in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 29 against North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick. Dykes and the Horned Frogs walloped the Tar Heels 48-14 in the college football coaching debut of the six-time Super Bowl winning head coach.