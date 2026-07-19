Tennessee Closing In on Massive Recruiting Victory as Five-Star RB Nears Commitment

Tennessee could be on the verge of adding one of the biggest pieces of its 2027 recruiting class.

Five-star running back David Gabriel Georges is set to announce his college commitment Wednesday, and the latest recruiting buzz suggests the Volunteers have positioned themselves as the team to beat. While Ohio State continues to receive confidence from within its own circles, Rivals national recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong reported that the majority of the momentum behind the scenes has shifted toward Josh Heupel’s program.

Landing Gabriel Georges would represent another significant recruiting victory for Tennessee, which has consistently won battles for elite prospects during the Heupel era.

Tennessee’s Momentum Built on More Than NIL

Much of the discussion surrounding Gabriel Georges’ recruitment has centered on Tennessee’s reported NIL package, but Wiltfong emphasized that the Volunteers’ appeal extends well beyond financial opportunities.

According to On3’s Chris Low, Tennessee has assembled a package reportedly worth around $2 million annually over three years, making it one of the most lucrative offers in the 2027 cycle.

However, relationships appear to be playing an equally important role.

Wiltfong noted that Gabriel Georges and his family have consistently pointed to Heupel as the head coach with whom they feel the strongest connection. Tennessee running backs coach De’Rail Sims and the rest of the coaching staff have also built lasting relationships throughout the recruiting process.

Those connections have been strengthened by multiple trips to Knoxville, including game-day visits and an official visit this summer. The elite running back has become familiar with the entire program and has developed relationships with current players as well.

Opportunity also seems to be a major factor.

According to Wiltfong, Gabriel Georges’ family believes Tennessee provides a clear path to becoming an immediate impact player while giving him the chance to help elevate the Volunteers back into the national championship conversation.

Tennessee Has Developed a Formula for Landing Elite Talent

The Volunteers have repeatedly shown they can close with top targets under Heupel.

Over the past several recruiting cycles, Tennessee has landed several of its highest-priority prospects, including five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon, five-star receiver TK Keys, five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr., quarterback George MacIntyre, receiver Mike Matthews, defensive back Boo Carter and quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Wiltfong also highlighted the addition of strength coach Derek Owings as another reason for optimism around the program. Owings arrived from Indiana and is viewed as an important addition to Tennessee’s long-term development efforts.

That combination of coaching relationships, player development, roster opportunity and financial resources has helped the Volunteers become one of college football’s most aggressive recruiting programs.

Ohio State Remains a Serious Threat

While Tennessee appears to have the edge entering commitment week, Ohio State is hardly out of the picture.

Buckeyes running backs coach Carlos Locklyn has recruited Gabriel Georges longer than anyone else, first offering him while coaching at Oregon and continuing the relationship in Columbus. Ryan Day has also become heavily involved throughout the final stages of the recruitment.

Ohio State reportedly has its own lucrative NIL package that exceeds $1 million annually, while continuing to sell its unmatched history of producing NFL Draft picks and competing for national championships.

The Buckeyes have also recruited Gabriel Georges’ close friend, safety Jordan Darren Djila, creating another intriguing element heading into Wednesday’s announcement.

Regardless of which hat he picks, Gabriel Georges has established himself as one of the nation’s premier prospects after rushing for 1,756 yards and 27 touchdowns during his junior season while leading Baylor School to a state championship. His remarkable seven-touchdown, 431-yard semifinal performance only strengthened his status as one of the most coveted recruits in the 2027 class.

As Wednesday approaches, Tennessee appears to hold the inside track, but Ohio State is still hoping to pull off one final recruiting surprise.