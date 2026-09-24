Fake Trump Post Goes Viral Before Texas-Tennessee Game Naming Surprise Celebrity Guest

President Donald Trump is slated to attend the Texas-Tennessee college football game on Saturday, September 26, but the news has also sparked plenty of rumors. There is a viral social media post that is circulating that appears to be a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social account.

The post shows Trump predicting Tennessee will pull off the upset over Texas and also reveals that the president plans to attend the game alongside Peyton Manning. Yet, the problem is the post is fake and someone is circulating a manufactured screenshot.

There are also rumors that Trump could appear on “College GameDay,” but there has been no confirmed announcement by ESPN.

Knoxville Police Department announced that Trump will attend the game and advised people to arrive early to Neyland Stadium. Here’s a look at the fake post that caught college football fans’ attention after the screenshot was posted on X.

“I will be attending the ‘Battle of UT’ down in the beautiful city of Knoxville, Tennessee,” the fake post reads. “I have always been a huge fan of Neyland stadium the loudest and greatest stadium in the world named after the greatest military general of all time Robert Neyland.

“I will be accompanied by the great Peyton Manning and we will watch his ‘not as good’ Nephew. The fake (news) media has ranked Texas 1 but I think Faizon and the Vols will win Biggly!” the post added.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

President Donald Trump Is Expected to Attend Texas-Tennessee Game on Saturday, September 26

Trump will be at Neyland Stadium for the Texas-Tennessee game, which will be the latest in a streak of college football matchups the president has attended in both of his presidential terms. There have not been additional details revealed on Trump’s plans for the SEC showdown.

“Breaking news: sources tell me President Trump will be attending the Texas-Tennessee game this weekend in Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium,” Sport and State’s Clay Travis detailed in a September 23, message on X.

Will Trump be the ‘College GameDay’ Celebrity Guest Picker for Texas-Tennessee Game?

There has also been rumors that Trump could appear on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” even fueling speculation that the president may serve as the celebrity guest picker. ESPN declined to comment on the Trump rumors and has yet to announce who will be this week’s celebrity guest picker ahead of the Texas-Tennessee game.

The network received backlash for interviewing Senator Ted Cruz to discuss the Protect College Sports Act during a September 12, episode of “College GameDay.”

“ESPN declining comment on whether President Donald Trump will appear on ‘College GameDay’ in Knoxville this Saturday before Tennessee vs Texas,” Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy remarked in a September 23, message on X.

“Clay Travis already reported Trump is going to the game. GameDay seems like a natural stop.”

Trump is also expected to attend the Presidents Cup in Chicago to support Team USA.