Josh Heupel Warns Lane Kiffin of Pure Chaos Ahead of Tennessee Trip in 2026

Nobody in college football gets marked on rival calendars quite like Lane Kiffin. His former schools, Tennessee and Ole Miss, are practically counting down the minutes to welcome Kiffin, all while LSU fans are still waiting to see if he was worth the circus.

His return to Knoxville after bolting for USC remains one of the most poisonous environments college football has ever seen.

But if Josh Heupel had anything to say about it at the SEC Media Days, Tennessee fans will treat 2021 like a warm-up act.

“Certainly hope our fan base hasn’t cooled off,” Heupel said.

“Whether it’s the grocery stores being fully stocked with mustard or our sports stores, making sure that they’ve got reinforcements on the golf balls, hopefully Knoxville’s ready for his arrival.”

Lane Kiffin and Tennessee’s Bad Blood Goes Way Back

After a single season at Tennessee in 2009, going 7–6, Kiffin bolted for USC’s vacant head coach seat the moment the then-USC coach Pete Carroll left for the Seattle Seahawks.

It was an abrupt switch Kiffin carried out in the middle of the night on January 12, 2010, and the fallout was just as swift. Enraged Vols fans burned mattresses in the streets, blocked the athletic facility, and vandalized campus.

Then came the full-circle moment for Kiffin as he made his way into Neyland Stadium on Oct. 25, 2014, as Alabama Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator.

Security had to ask Kiffin to wear a bulletproof vest for safety reasons. Police had to escort him throughout the night. None of that stopped the thousands of middle fingers and boos.

But that was just a teaser. The Vols fans got creative for Kiffin’s next trip in 2021 as Ole Miss HC. Middle fingers and boobs didn’t do it anymore. They took out their mustard bottles and golf balls.

The actual football game got delayed by 20 minutes because of all the French’s mustard bottles and thousands of golf balls and everything else they could throw, trashing the field.

Five years after the incident, Heupel clearly believes Vols fans have only gotten more creative.

The only thing that has changed? They aren’t the only ones out for revenge.

Pete Golding, Ole Miss, Also Waiting for Kiffin’s Return

Knoxville has a decade-long grudge over one season Kiffin coached there.

But Ole Miss is dealing with a fresh betrayal. Kiffin left Oxford hanging in the middle of their first-ever CFP appearance, packing his bags for division-rival LSU after six years as the head coach, of course, in the middle of the night.

While Heupel is encouraging Vols folks to stock up on supplies, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding’s straight-up warned Kiffin that Vaught-Hemingway will be an absolute madhouse.

“Going to be a madhouse, an absolute madhouse, and this whole place is ready … been ready,” Golding told On3.

Will it be mustard bottles or golf balls, or something even more bizarre, is the question of this season.

LSU heads to Ole Miss on Sept. 19, 2026, roughly two months before their trip to Tennessee on November 21, 2026, or better said, Kiffin’s personal two-part tour to two of his worst breakups this season.